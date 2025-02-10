Checkers Assign Riley Hughes and Josh Davies to Savannah

The Checkers made a pair of roster moves Monday morning, sending Riley Hughes and Josh Davies to Savannah.

Hughes, 24, has recorded seven points (2g, 5a) in 22 games for Charlotte this season. The rookie forward has also racked up 19 points (12g, 7a) in 16 games for the Ghost Pirates - a total that led the team at the time of his recall.

Davies, 20, has skated in 18 games for Charlotte this season. The sixth-round pick by Florida in 2022 has also logged five points (4g, 1a) in eight ECHL games for the Ghost Pirates this season.

The Checkers are back in the Queen City for a week of practice before they welcome the Wolf Pack to town for a pair of tilts this weekend.

