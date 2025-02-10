Bears Battle Penguins in Pair of Games

February 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears (28-13-5-0) continue the 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this week in a pair of games.

2024-25 TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Alex Limoges, Ivan Miroshnichenko (12)

Assists: Mike Sgarbossa (24)

Points: Alex Limoges, Mike Sgarbossa (31)

Power-Play Goals: Chase Priskie (8)

Shorthanded Goals: Grant Cruikshank, Bogdan Trineyev (1)

Plus/Minus: Ethan Bear (+18)

Wins: Hunter Shepard (17)

GAA: Hunter Shepard (2.89)

SV%: Hunter Shepard (.889)

Only includes qualified players on active roster

LOCAL PRACTICE SCHEDULE:

Monday, Feb. 10

Practice, 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Morning Skate, 10:15 a.m. at GIANT Center

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Practice, 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Thursday, Feb. 13

Practice, 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Friday, Feb. 14

Practice, 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Saturday, Feb. 15

Morning Skate, 10:15 a.m. at GIANT Center

Sunday, Feb. 16

Day Off

Practice schedule is subject to change. Please check HersheyBears.com daily for updates.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

- Saturday, Feb. 8 - Hershey 0 vs. Syracuse 5

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday, Feb. 11 - vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 7 p.m. - BUY TICKETS

Hersheypark Pass Night - All fans in attendance will receive a 2025 Hersheypark Ticket, valid for one-day admission through June 30, 2025.

Saturday, Feb. 15 - at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 6:05 p.m.

Television Coverage: Antenna TV (Saturday); Video Coverage: AHLTV on FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Bears Radio Network, Capitals Radio Network

All times Eastern

TEAM NEWS AND NOTES:

FEBRUARY LEADERS:

Ivan Miroshnichenko (1g, 2a) and Brad Hunt (0g, 3a) lead the Bears in scoring for the month of February through two games. Clay Stevenson has started both contests for Hershey, going 1-1-0. The Bears are 2-for-8 (25%) with the man advantage over their last two games while going 3-for-4 (75%) on the penalty kill.

HUNT ONE GAME AWAY FROM 700:

Forward Mike Sgarbossa appeared in his 700th professional contest last Saturday in Hershey's game against Syracuse, and he is soon to be followed by defenseman Brad Hunt, who sits at 699 games in his pro career. The native of Ridge Meadows, British Columbia is in his first season with the Chocolate and White, and has appeared in 288 NHL games with Edmonton, St. Louis, Nashville, Vegas, Minnesota, Vancouver, and Colorado, and 411 AHL games with Chicago, Oklahoma City, Bakersfield, Colorado, and Hershey.

I-81 RIVALRY RENEWED:

Hershey and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton have met five times already this season, with the Bears sporting a 2-3-0-0 record. The Bears have posted a 10-3-2-0 home record against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and are 17-9-3-0 overall against the Penguins during the Todd Nelson era. Pierrick Dubé and Bogdan Trineyev each lead Hershey against their Atlantic Division foe with a pair of goals while Hunter Shepard has earned both wins against the Penguins.

VECCHIONE ONE ASSIST AWAY FROM 100:

Mike Vecchione's next assist will mark his 100th career assist with the Bears. The Bears are 18-1-2-0 this season when Vecchione records at least a point and have gone 7-0-0-0 when the veteran forward has a multi-point game.

BEARS MAKE ROSTER MOVES:

Earlier today Hershey announced the recall of defensemen Andrew Perrott from the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays and Hudson Thornton from ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears. The club also announced the re-assignment of forwards Ryan Hofer and Alexander Suzdalev from South Carolina to Hershey. Coincidentally, the Stingrays and Solar Bears faced each other last Saturday, with Thornton setting up the game-winner for Orlando in a 3-2 overtime contest at North Charleston Coliseum.

DOWN ON THE FARM:

South Carolina went 0-1-1-0 last week and enters this week with 59 points for a tie with Jacksonville and Orlando; the club holds the tie-breakers to sit in second place in the ECHL's South Division. The Stingrays visit Savannah on Thursday and return home to host Wheeling on Saturday and Jacksonville on Sunday.

BEARS BITES:

Ivan Miroshnichenko (5g, 5a) and Mike Vecchione (6g, 4a) both have 10 points over their last 10 games...Alex Limoges has 13 points (6g, 7a) in his last 14 games...Hunter Shepard leads all Eastern Conference goaltenders with 17 wins...Ethan Bear is tied for 10th in scoring among defensemen with 27 points (6g, 21a)...Chase Priskie is second among defensemen with eight power-play goals...Hershey is averaging the second-fewest penalty minutes per game (10.15)...Hershey has the second-most wins (18) in games decided by one goal this season.

