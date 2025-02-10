Hamblin Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

February 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







James Hamblin has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending on February 9, 2025.

Hamblin, 25, had a big weekend against the Chicago Wolves notching five points (3g-2a) in two games in addition to being +3 and registering 13 shots.

The fifth-year pro is fifth on the team in scoring with 20 points (9g-11a) in 21 games. He is third on the team at +9.

Undrafted, the Edmonton native has 106 career AHL points (51g-55a) in 188 games, all with Bakersfield. He has played 41 games in the NHL with the Oilers, scoring twice and adding an assist.

UP NEXT

Hamblin and the Condors look to extend a six game point streak as the six-game homestand reaches its final week as Tucson comes to town Tuesday for a Taco & Margarita Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. (click here for tickets) and San Jose heads to Bakersfield on Saturday for Wizard Night at 7 p.m.

