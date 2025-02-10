Bryan Bickell to be Inducted into IceHogs Ring of Honor Saturday Night

February 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Be a part of IceHogs history this Saturday night when IceHogs legend Bryan Bickell becomes the fourth member inducted into the IceHogs Ring of Honor during the second intermission of the IceHogs 7 p.m. game against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

When the American Hockey League came to Rockford in 2007, Bryan Bickell was a core member of the team that helped usher IceHogs hockey into a new era. As IceHogs fans got to watch Bryan grow and develop into an NHL player and Stanley Cup Champion, Bryan in return helped establish the AHL in Rockford on the ice with his play and in the community with his involvement off the ice. Upon returning to Rockford in 2015-16, Bryan firmly established himself as one of the most popular players in franchise history.

In addition to the special ceremony, we'll have a line of exclusive Bryan Bickell merchandise in the team store, including commemorative pucks, sticks, and replica Ring of Honor banners.

Join us as we celebrate Bryan's unforgettable impact on the IceHogs organization and the Rockford community.

