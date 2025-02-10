Checkers Sign Jesse Puljujarvi to PTO
February 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers added another piece to their forward group today, signing Jesse Puljujarvi to a professional tryout.
Puljujarvi, 26, began this season in the Pittsburgh organization, posting nine points (3g, 6a) in 26 games for the NHL club and three points (1g, 2a) in four games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
The fourth overall pick in 2016, Puljujarvi has logged 127 points (57g, 70a) in 382 career NHL games for Pittsburgh, Carolina and Edmonton, as well as 49 points (20g, 29a) in 70 AHL games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Bakersfield. He also has 104 points (48g, 56a) in 143 games for Karpat in his native Finland's top league.
The Checkers are preparing to kick off a two-game set at home this weekend that begins with a tilt against Hartford on Saturday.
