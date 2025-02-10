Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forwards Gage Goncalves, Dylan Duke, Goaltender Brandon Halverson to Syracuse Crunch

February 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forwards Gage Goncalves and Dylan Duke, as well as goaltender Brandon Halverson, to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Goncalves, 24, has appeared in 33 contests with the Lightning this season, recording one goal and seven points while averaging 11:58 of time on ice. The Mission, British Columbia, native logged his first career NHL point with an assist November 21 at Columbus before scoring his first career goal December 19 versus St. Louis. He entered the NHL's 4 Nations break with points in four of his last five games. Goncalves has played in 11 games with the Crunch this season, posting four goals and 14 points.

Duke, 21, made his NHL debut on Saturday, February 8 at Detroit, scoring his first career goal. He has skated in 36 games with the Crunch this season and recorded 13 goals, tied for the sixth-most among all AHL rookies, along with 22 points, two game-winning tallies and a plus-6 rating. The Strongsville, Ohio, native leads all Syracuse skaters for goals.

Halverson, 28, has played 26 games with the Crunch this season, posting a 12-7-7 record with a .918 save percentage, 2.20 goals-against average and four shutouts. On January 8, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound goaltender was selected to represent the North Division at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic.

