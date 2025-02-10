Tucson Roadrunners Announce Plans to Celebrate 10th Anniversary Season in 2025-26

February 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners have officially began preparations to celebrate their 10th anniversary season in 2025-26, in what promises to be the most exciting and fan-friendly campaigns in Tucson sports history, filled with special promotions, giveaways, and exclusive experiences for fans.

To commemorate this milestone, the Roadrunners will unveil a specially designed 10th anniversary logo, feature unique promotional nights throughout the season, and introduce special edition uniforms to honor a decade of hockey in Tucson. Additionally, the team is launching a new two-year season ticket plan, offering fans a reduced rate on their seats in the second year when opting in to a two-year agreement.

The Roadrunners have already begun their season ticket renewal campaign and are accepting $50 deposits from new members for the 2025-26 season. As part of the campaign, fans who renew or place a deposit in February will be eligible for 28 days of prizes, including team-autographed memorabilia, gift cards to local restaurants, glass seats, and even an exclusive lunch with Roadrunners Head Coach Steve Potvin.

New fans who place a deposit for the 2025-26 season will receive a free subscription to AHLTV on FloHockey for the remainder of the 2024-25 season, along with four complimentary tickets to a Roadrunners home game of their choice in March or April. A special "Select-A-Seat" event will also be held this spring, allowing fans to choose their preferred seats for the upcoming season.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating our 10th anniversary in Tucson," Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman said. "Even more exciting is the opportunity to share this milestone with the incredible fans who have been the heart and soul of Roadrunners hockey. We have a fantastic lineup of events and promotions planned to celebrate our past, honor our present, and look forward to an exciting future."

Fans interested in securing their place for the Roadrunners' 10th anniversary season can place a deposit online using this link or by calling 866-774-6253.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.