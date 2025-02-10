Aidan McDonough Nearing Much Anticipated Return from Injury

Seventy-three days ago Aidan McDonough suffered an injury that halted his season.

Today, his journey brought him back to practice with his team.

"What a great feeling for him to be out there," said head coach Geordie Kinnear.

McDonough had recently begun skating during Charlotte's road trips, but Monday morning's skate was his first as a full participant.

"It feels amazing," he said. "It's obviously been a long time since I've been out in a full practice, it's just exciting. It brings a whole new meaning to your life again as a hockey player."

The injury occurred during Charlotte's game on Nov. 29, when he dropped the gloves with Iowa's Reese Johnson early in the second period and came down awkwardly on his leg.

"Not the way you picture your first pro fight to go down," said McDonough. "You kind of get caught up in the emotions of the game, you get into a fight there and there aren't any thoughts going through your head. When I fell I was kind of trying to hold on at the end and I kind of felt it a little bit but I wasn't really sure with all the adrenaline going through your head. But as I sat in the box for a little I started to really feel it."

McDonough's injury - immediately denoted as "longer term" - came in the midst of a staggeringly strong start for the forward, who had racked up 10 goals and 16 points through 16 games.

The sudden relegation to the sidelines was a tough development for the 25-year-old, who was enjoying a career year and helping guide the Checkers to an impressive start.

"There's nothing worse as an athlete than watching your teammates go out and play and have success or failure and you're not actually in the fire or have skin in the game," said Kinnear.

"You put so much stock into being a player and doing what you can to help the team," said McDonough. "So when you're out, it's hard."

Even unable to play, McDonough remained an integral part of the group and a welcome presence around the rink.

"The guys have been amazing with me," said McDonough. "The coaching staff, the training staff, they've all truly made me feel a part of it."

The mental side of the recovery journey was only half the battle for McDonough, though, as he worked his way back from an injury that had him on a scooter and crutches for a long stretch of time.

"It's been a process for sure," said McDonough. "Any injury isn't easy. Some of the older guys have been through some tough ones and they've shared their stories with me and it's really helped how your perspective is away from the rink and at the rink. It's been long - at times I've wanted to do more, but your body has to kind of slowly get better and heal. It's a process and you have to respect the timelines."

Monday's skate was another milestone along that timeline. Whether he is destined to return to the lineup this weekend remains to be seen, but after pouring so much into it, the long journey back appears to be reaching its much-anticipated conclusion.

"It's unfortunate what happened, but I watched him every single day come to the locker room and work hard to get back and be a part of the group," said Kinnear. "I know he's looking forward to getting back. He's a big part of our team and we're excited to get him back."

"It's exciting," said McDonough. "It's been a long time, I'm just looking forward to playing again."

