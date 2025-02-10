Belleville Sens Earn a Point over Two-Game Trip to New York State

The Belleville Senators' offense seems to be taking time to recover after the American Hockey League All-Star Break.

After an overtime thriller at home to Utica to head into the all-star period, the Sens returned to action this past weekend with visits to the Rochester Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres) and the Utica Comets (AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils), where they were only able to snag one of a possible four points. Belleville was blanked by a top goaltending prospect in Rochester on Friday, before dropping an overtime decision to the Comets the following night.

Heading into this week, Belleville sits six points behind Syracuse for the final playoff spot in the North Division, and just three points ahead of the last-place Comets. The Senators still hold between three and five games in hand on the rest of the division, with 32 games left to play.

Friday, February 7, 2025: Belleville Senators - 0 @ Rochester Americans - 4

A busy Belleville Senators squad kicked off a stretch of 13 games in 23 days on Friday night against the division-leading Rochester Americans, but despite a 29-26 shot advantage, the visiting Sens fell 4-0 to the host squad, behind the third shutout of the season for goaltender Devon Levi.

Saturday February 8, 2025: Belleville Senators - 2 @ Utica Comets - 3 (OT)

A 2-0 lead for the Belleville Senators wasn't enough on Saturday night, as the Utica Comets stormed back with three consecutive goals to down Belleville 3-2. Donovan Sebrango and Keean Washkurak scored for Belleville, while Leevi Merilainen stopped 20 of 23 shots he faced.

Highlight of the Week:

The week began with the 2025 AHL All Star Classic, hosted by the Coachella Valley Firebirds (AHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken), with the Senators represented by defenceman Jeremy Davies. After taking part in the Ingasco Puck Control Relay, Silvercrest Pass and Score, and Upper Deck Breakaway Relay in last Sunday's AHL All-Star Skills Competition, Davies suited up with the rest of the stars from the North Division, skating to a 2-1-0 record in last Monday's AHL All-Star Challenge.

Davies' goal in the North's 4-2 win over the Central Division is this week's highlight of the week, with the Sens blueliner also tallying an assist in the game.

You can click here for a full recap of Davies' first career appearance at the AHL All-Star Classic.

Transactions:

Feb.9/25 - #23 Cole Reinhardt (LW) - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Click here for a full list of Belleville Sens transactions.

Statistical Leaders:

Points: 31 - #34 Stephen Halliday (11 G + 20 A) (6th in AHL Rookie Scoring, 5th in AHL in Rookie Assists)

Goals: 16 - #5 Wyatt Bongiovanni (C) / #9 Angus Crookshank (LW) (T-9th AHL Goals)

Assists: 26 - #4 Jeremy Davies (T-5th in AHL Assists, 4th in AHL D-Assists)

Power Play Goals: 9 - #9 Angus Crookshank (F) (T-2nd in AHL PPG)

Plus/Minus: +11 - #21 Max Guenette (D)

Penalty Minutes: 71 - #42 Hayden Hodgson (RW)

Goals Against Average: 2.45 - #35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Save Percentage: .900 - #35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

This Week:

The Senators continue an extremely busy moth of February with another three games this week, leading into the annual Family Day Classic next Monday afternoon at CAA Arena. Belleville will host the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) on Wednesday at the Canadian Tire Centre, home of Belleville's NHL parent club in Ottawa. Then, the Sens welcome the Toronto Marlies (AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs) to CAA Arena on Valentine's Day, kicking off a Friday/Saturday home-and-home set between the provincial rivals.

Wednesday, February 12, 2025: Belleville Senators vs Laval Rocket - 7:00 p.m. ET (Canadian Tire Centre)

Friday, February 14, 2025: Belleville Senators vs Toronto Marlies - 7:00 p.m. ET (CAA Arena)

Saturday, February 15, 2025: Belleville Senators @ Toronto Marlies - 4:00 p.m. ET (Coca-Cola Coliseum)

Monday, February 17, 2025: Belleville Senators vs Utica Comets - 3:00 p.m. ET (CAA Arena) (Family Day Classic)

All games can be heard on the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network or seen on AHL TV on FloHockey.

Ticket Info:

Tickets for all 2024-25 Belleville Sens home games are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or at the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking for details on other ticketing options can click the following links for more on becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

