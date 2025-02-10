Bears Summon Hofer, Perrott, Suzdalev, and Thornton from ECHL

February 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears, in conjunction with the club's National Hockey League affiliate the Washington Capitals, have announced multiple transactions. The Capitals have re-assigned forwards Ryan Hofer and Alex Suzdalev to Hershey from the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. Additionally, the Bears have recalled defenseman Andrew Perrott from South Carolina and defenseman Hudson Thornton from the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears.

Hofer, 22, has scored nine points (7g, 2a) in 28 games with the Stingrays this season. He has posted goals in his last two outings for South Carolina.

The native of Winnipeg, Manitoba has skated in four games with the Bears this season, and during his rookie campaign in 2023-24, he recorded eight points (4g, 4a) in 40 games with Hershey. Hofer, a sixth-round draft pick of the Capitals in the 2022 NHL Draft, was a Black Ace during Hershey's run to the 2024 Calder Cup title.

Suzdalev, 20, has scored 24 points (8g, 16a) in 29 games for South Carolina this season. He has had six multi-point games, including four separate three-point performances.

The rookie has played one game with Hershey, making his AHL debut on Oct. 26 at Springfield. Suzdalev, a third-round draft pick of the Capitals in the 2022 NHL Draft, collected 25 points (9g, 16a) in 30 games last season with the Saskatoon Blades of the Western Hockey League.

Perrott, 23, has notched 22 points (7g, 15a) in 44 games for South Carolina. He has registered 98 penalty minutes and ranks first in the ECHL with eight major penalties.The Ohio native has five assists over his past three games.

The 5'10", 216-pound rearguard signed an AHL deal with Hershey last week. Perrott has skated in 33 career AHL games with Rockford, scoring seven points (2g, 5a), while he's played 113 ECHL games with Indy and South Carolina, tallying 49 points (12g, 37a).

Thornton, 21, has 12 points (3g, 9a) in 30 games with Orlando this season. He was loaned to the Solar Bears by Hershey on Dec. 5 after starting the season with South Carolina where he skated in seven games.

The native of Winnipeg, Manitoba played with the Western Hockey League's Prince George Cougars last season, striking for 74 points (18g, 56a) over 68 games while serving as the club's captain. He led the club's defenders in scoring, and finished fourth in the WHL among all blueliners in points.

