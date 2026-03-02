San Diego FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC: Full Match Highlights
Published on March 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC YouTube Video
Check out the San Diego FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from March 2, 2026
- D.C. United, DC Power FC and Baltimore Ravens Host Youth Engagement Event with Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore Ahead of B-MORE United Day Match - D.C. United
- San Diego FC Secures Second Straight Home Win with 2-0 Victory over St. Louis CITY SC - San Diego FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Falls 2-0 to San Diego FC on the Road at Snapdragon Stadium - St. Louis City SC
- Orlando City SC Drops 4-2 Result to Intrastate Rivals Inter Miami CF - Orlando City SC
- Inter Miami CF Secures Thrilling 2-4 Win Comeback Win on the Road over Orlando - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC Secures Second Straight Home Win with 2-0 Victory over St. Louis CITY SC
- San Diego FC Transfers Forward Tomás Ángel to Colombian Side América de Cali
- San Diego FC Hosts St. Louis CITY SC on Sunday Night Soccer
- San Diego FC to Host Deportivo Toluca FC on March 11 in Round of 16 Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1 Match at Snapdragon Stadium at 8:30 p.m. PT
- Get to Know San Diego Native Duran Ferree