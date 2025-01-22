San Diego FC Signs Winger Anders Dreyer to a Designated Player Contract

January 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced the Club has acquired Danish winger Anders Dreyer as the second Designated Player in SDFC history and signed him to a three-year contract through the end of the 2027 MLS season on a permanent transfer from Belgium's R.S.C. Anderlecht. Dreyer will occupy an International Roster Slot and will be added to the roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

Guarantee access to home opener by becoming a season ticket member!

"Anders is an exciting addition to our front line who has proven he can contribute goals everywhere he's been in his career," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "He has shown his quality at the highest levels of European football, and we're confident that his talent and work ethic will be instrumental to our success on the field. We're excited to welcome him to SDFC as our second-ever Designated Player as we continue to build our roster for our inaugural season in MLS."

Dreyer, 26, spent the past two seasons playing for R.S.C. Anderlecht in the Belgian Pro League, where he made 87 appearances, scoring 31 goals and providing 23 assists across all competitions. Born in Bramming, Denmark, Dreyer rose through the ranks of Denmark's Esbjerg FB's youth system before making his professional debut on April 2, 2017. Over his time at Esbjerg FB, Dreyer made 47 appearances, recording 23 goals and nine assists across all competitions, before signing with Brighton & Hove Albion of the English Premier League in 2019.

During his time at Brighton, Dreyer was loaned out to several clubs, including a stint at Marren FC in the Scottish Premiership, where he made 11 appearances and recorded one goal and four assists. He then joined SC Heerenveen in the Eredivisie, where he made 13 appearances, registering one goal and two assists across all competitions.

In 2020, Dreyer returned to Denmark, signing with FC Midtjylland. Over the next three years, he made 110 appearances, scoring 35 goals and providing 29 assists across all competitions. Notably, Dreyer scored one goal and one assist in six appearances during the 2021 UEFA Champions League. He helped FC Midtjylland capture the 2020 Danish Superliga title and the 2021 Danish Cup before going on loan to Rubin Kazan of Russia's Premier Liga, where he made 14 appearances.

At the international level, Dreyer has represented Denmark at various youth levels, from U-17 to U-21, before making his senior national team debut against the Faroe Islands in a 2022 World Cup Qualifier on November 12, 2021. Dreyer has earned three senior caps for the Denmark National Team.

Transaction: San Diego FC acquired Danish winger Anders Dreyer as the second Designated Player in SDFC history and signed him to a three-year contract through the end of the 2027 MLS season on a permanent transfer from Belgium's R.S.C. Anderlecht. Dreyer will occupy an International Roster Slot and will be added to the roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

Name: Anders Dreyer

Position: Winger

Height: 5-7

Weight: 139 lbs.

Born: May 2, 1998

Age: 26

Birthplace: Bramming, Denmark

Previous Club: RSC Anderlecht

Pronunciation: Ahn-ders Dree-er

To learn more about SDFC Season Ticket Memberships, fans can visit SanDiegoFC.com/tickets. For the latest news and Club updates, please visit  SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.