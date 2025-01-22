Real Salt Lake Transfers GK Gavin Beavers to Danish Power Brøndy IF

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake announced today that the Club has transferred 19-year-old GK Gavin Beavers to perennial Danish power Brøndby IF, effective immediately. Beavers - recently excused from the initial week of RSL's 2025 preseason due to his selection to the U.S. U-20 National Team camp - will be introduced by Brøndby this evening at the club's headquarters, located just outside Copenhagen.

Financial terms of the transfer are not disclosed.

"While it is never easy to say goodbye to one of our own, all of us involved with the RSL Academy should take great pride in this European move for Gavin," said Real Salt Lake Assistant General Manager Tony Beltran, who has helped create the youth development setup and culture for the Club since the conclusion of his playing career in 2019.

"Gavin's hard work, determination, character and obvious talent created this opportunity, one which will be remembered as a shining example of the standard we set for all our Academy players as students and footballers. Developing players and community contributors able to impact the global market at the highest level is one of our foremost goals; we expect nothing but the best for Gavin at a great club such as Brøndby, and we look forward to seeing which Academy prospect will follow in his footsteps."

During the 2023 and 2024 seasons, RSL Academy product Beavers appeared in nearly 30 first-team games for Real Salt Lake. The teenage wunderkind posted 11 MLS reg. season starts last season, which saw the Las Vegas native record a 6W-3L-2T record, with a trio of clean sheets and a 1.82 goals against average. Beavers - who did notch a shutout in the USA U-20's 3-0 friendly win over Chile last October - also split his two 2024 Leagues Cup starts, defeating Atlas FC at home, 2-1, and falling on the road at Houston, 0-3. The RSL homegrown earned his fourth MLS win of the season over Atlanta back on July 6 at home, again making several highlight-reel saves.

While an Albert Rusnák free kick in the 72nd minute at Seattle last May 29 snapped the RSL Academy product's active MLS shutout streak at 257 minutes, Beavers had a May 15 clean sheet at home against the Sounders earlier in the month, also going the full 90 back on March 9 in the 1-2 loss to Colorado and the 4-0 road win at Chicago. After appearing in 12 games across all competitions in 2023 for RSL, the U.S. Youth international learning the professional game was reunited a year ago at the first-team level with his mentor, RSL GK coach Mirza Harambasic, with whom he developed his skills with the Real Monarchs and at the RSL Academy, where he enrolled in 2019. Beavers also started and went the full 90 May 8 in the Open Cup loss at New Mexico last season, as well as recording four wins and one clean sheet in RSL's 2023 run to the Lamar Hunt. U.S. Open Cup semifinal.

Real Salt Lake concludes the first stage of its 21st preseason in Herriman today, moving on to Santa Barbara, Calif., Jan. 23-30. Tomorrow's jaunt to Southern California is the first of two California trips as the Club prepares for its fourth-ever CONCACAF Champions Cup foray, paired with Costa Rican side CS Herediano away on Feb. 19, with the return leg at America First Field in Sandy, Utah, on Wednesday, Feb. 26 (6:30p MT kickoff). RSL opens the 2025 MLS campaign - its 21st - away at San Jose Earthquakes on Sat., Feb. 22, with the Claret-and-Cobalt's 2025 MLS home opener set for Sat., March 1 against long-time rival Seattle Sounders FC. Tickets and information for both competitions can be accessed at www.RSL.com/tickets.

