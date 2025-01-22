FC Dallas Signs Logan Farrington to New Contract

January 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas announced today that it has signed forward Logan Farrington to a new contract through the 2027 Major League Soccer (MLS) season with club options for 2028 and 2029. Dallas selected Farrington third overall in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft after trading the 15th overall pick and $300,000 in General Allocation Money to Inter Miami CF.

"I think looking back on my rookie year, I'm very pleased with how it went individually," forward Logan Farrington said. "I learned so much from everybody around the club. I've developed so much as a player, person, and it's a great overall environment to be in. I am proud to have signed a longer deal with the club. FC Dallas took a chance on me last year in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. Signing a long-term contract is an amazing commitment I am making to the club."

"As the club is growing, there's a lot of changes going on. I see it every day on and off the field. There's so much good that's happening, and I think it's just amazing to be a part of something like this. It's very special. I want to thank all the fans, staff and players that have helped me this past year and going forward, for all the support that will be given towards me."

In 2024, Farrington appeared in 29 games, starting 10, scoring four goals, and leading FC Dallas alongside Sebastian Lletget with eight assists. Farrington was named to MLS' Team of the Matchday for Week 26 (bench) and Week 34. Farrington became one of six players in MLS history to record multiple games with a goal and an assist off the bench in a single season. Farrington finished the season as the most productive 2024 MLS SuperDraft pick in goal contributions with 12.

Collegiately, Farrington played for Oregon State University and the University of Milwaukee over four years. At Oregon State, he was named the 2023 Pac-12 Player of the Year, led the conference in goals with 15, and earned First Team All-Pac-12 and Third Team All-American honors from the United Soccer Coaches. At the University of Milwaukee, he scored 20 goals in three seasons and was a First Team All-Horizon League selection each year.

