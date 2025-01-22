Sounders FC Roster Update from Preseason Camp in Marbella, Spain

January 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - With Sounders FC's 2025 preseason continuing this week from Marbella, Spain, the club prepares for its first preseason match tomorrow, January 23, against Hungarian side Puskás Akadémia FC (7:00 a.m. PT). The match is being played at the Marbella Football Center, where the Rave Green are holding camp until Thursday, February 6. Sounders FC has three more preseason friendlies against international opponents scheduled in Marbella, with one additional tune-up match on February 12 against USL Championship side Louisville City FC upon return to Seattle.

Sounders FC today announced that it has waived midfielder Braudilio Rodrigues. The 25-year-old spent one season with the First Team in 2024 after setting a Tacoma Defiance single-season club record with 15 regular-season goals in 2023.

"We thank Braudilio for his contributions to the club during his time here," said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "We wish him the best in his next chapter and appreciate all he brought to the organization."

TRANSACTION: Sounders FC waives midfielder Braudilio Rodrigues on January 22, 2025.

Seattle's First Team roster currently sits at 26 players, including three goalkeepers, nine defenders, 11 midfielders and three forwards. In addition to those currently signed to First Team contracts, Brian Schmetzer's preseason roster includes a number of 2025 Tacoma Defiance players and unsigned SuperDraft picks.

Please note that not all players listed on the full preseason roster are present with the club in Spain at all times due to scheduling matters, international duty, injuries or other unspecified reasons.

CURRENT SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC FIRST TEAM ROSTER

GOALKEEPERS (3): Stefan Frei, Andrew Thomas, Jacob Castro

DEFENDERS (9): Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Cody Baker, Jonathan Bell, Leo Burney, Stuart Hawkins, Nouhou, Jackson Ragen, Alex Roldan, Travian Sousa

MIDFIELDERS (11): Paul Arriola, Josh Atencio, Reed Baker-Whiting, Pedro de la Vega, Danny Leyva, Georgi Minoungou, João Paulo, Cristian Roldan, Paul Rothrock, Abert Rusnák, Obed Vargas

FORWARDS (3): Jesús Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Danny Musovski

Sounders FC begins its 2025 campaign on the road in Concacaf Champions Cup action at Guatemalan side Antigua GFC on Wednesday, February 19 (5:00 p.m. PT) before opening the MLS regular season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, February 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

