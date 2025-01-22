LA Galaxy Acquire $400,000 in General Allocation Money from LAFC in Exchange for Midfielder Mark Delgado

January 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has acquired $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $200,000 in 2026 GAM in exchange for midfielder Mark Delgado.

Delgado, 29, tallied five goals and 19 assists in 106 matches played (94 starts) across all competitions (Leagues Cup, MLS Regular Season, MLS Cup Playoffs, US Open Cup) in three seasons played for the LA Galaxy (2022-24), helping the Galaxy win their sixth MLS Cup after tallying an assist in the 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls on Dec. 7.

"We'd like to thank Mark for everything he has done on and off the field for our club," said LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz. "Mark has been a big part of our group over the last three seasons and played a huge role in helping the Galaxy to its sixth MLS Cup title. We wish Mark and Nicky all the best."

The Glendora, Calif., native totaled 11 goal contributions (1 goal, 10 assists) in 39 matches played (33 starts) across all competitions for LA during the 2024 campaign. Delgado finished the 2023 campaign with two goals and five assists in 33 matches played (28 starts) across all competitions for the Galaxy. In his first season with the club, Delgado logged two goals and four assists in 34 matches played (33 starts) across all competitions for LA during the 2022 season after being acquired from Toronto FC on Jan. 21, 2022.

In 13 seasons played in MLS, Delgado has recorded 22 goals and 38 assists in 309 league appearances (270 starts) between Chivas USA (2012-14), Toronto FC (2015-21) and the LA Galaxy (2022-24). At the international level, Delgado has made six appearances (3 starts) for the United States Men's National Team.

Transaction: LA Galaxy Acquire $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $200,000 in 2026 GAM in exchange for Midfielder Mark Delgado on Jan. 22, 2025.

