FC Cincinnati Acquire up to $175k in GAM from Portland Timbers
January 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati have acquired $75,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Portland Timbers, the clubs announced today. In return, the Orange and Blue send the right of first refusal rights for Kevin Kelsy to Portland.
Additionally, FC Cincinnati can receive up to an additional $100,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance metrics are met.
FC Cincinnati acquired Kelsy on April 30, 2024 on a loan through the end of the 2024 MLS season from Ukrainian Premier League club Shakhtar Donetsk and maintained the 20-year-old's right of first refusal.
Kelsy made 29 appearances for the Orange and Blue in 2024, scoring six goals.
