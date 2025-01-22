LAFC Acquires Midfielder Mark Delgado from LA Galaxy

January 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC today announced the club has acquired midfielder Mark Delgado from the Los Angeles Galaxy in exchange for $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $200,000 in 2026 GAM.

Delgado, 29, brings over a decade of MLS experience to LAFC, having appeared in 309 regular-season matches (270 starts) combined for Chivas USA, Toronto FC and the Galaxy, scoring 22 career regular-season goals and registering 38 career assists. He joins LAFC after spending the last three seasons with the Galaxy, where he recorded five regular-season goals and 14 assists in 91 matches played (83 starts).

"Mark is a player we know well from his distinguished career in MLS," LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said. "We believe Mark's energy and technical abilities complement our midfield group incredibly well, and it is all the more exciting to add a player who grew up playing in Southern California to help us in our goal of contending for multiple trophies in 2025."

Delgado signed with LA Galaxy in Jan. 2022 via a trade with Toronto FC and went on to register two goals and four assists in his first season. He quickly emerged as a key performer in the midfield and was named to the MLS Team of the Week after scoring his first goal with the club - the game-winner in a road win against Austin FC on May 8, 2022. Most recently, the midfielder assisted the game-winning goal for LA Galaxy in the 2024 MLS Cup Final that sealed the club's sixth championship.

After the folding of Chivas USA in Oct. 2014, Delgado joined Toronto FC via the 2014 MLS Dispersal Draft, where he spent seven seasons (2015-2021), tallying 15 goals and 22 assists in 181 regular-season matches (162 starts). He was awarded multiple MLS Team of the Week honors during his time in Toronto, and helped lead the club to a record season in 2017, when Toronto became the first Canadian team to win the MLS Cup and the first team to claim the Supporters' Shield, Canadian Championship, and MLS Cup in the same season. In 2018, Delgado's contributions in the midfield led Toronto to its first and only Concacaf Champions League Final.

A product of the Los Angeles-based Chivas USA Youth Academy, Delgado first entered the league in 2012, signing a Homegrown contract with Chivas USA's first team at the age of 16. He made his professional debut on Oct. 3, 2012, coming on as a substitute in the 73rd minute against Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Overall, Delgado made 37 regular-season appearances for the Goats, recording two goals and two assists.

The Glendora, Calif. native has represented the U.S. at the U-17, U-18, U-20, and senior national team levels. Delgado was a member of the U.S. 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup squad, starting in all five of the team's matches in New Zealand. He made his senior debut as a starter in a 1-0 friendly win against Paraguay on Mar. 27, 2018, where he played the pass that led to the game-winning penalty kick.

Name: Mark Delgado

Position: Midfield

Born: 5/16/1995

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 148 lbs.

Birthplace: Glendora, CA

Hometown: Glendora, CA

Citizenship: United States

Last Club: LA Galaxy (MLS)

TRANSACTION:

LAFC acquires midfielder Mark Delgado from LA Galaxy in exchange for $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $200,000 in 2026 GAM.

