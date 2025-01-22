MNUFC Announce Promotional Schedule for 2025 MLS Season

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today the Promotional Game schedule for the club's 2025 season.

To help kick off Minnesota United's ninth season in MLS, the Loons will begin their new season hosting Eastern Conference foes from the north, CF Montréal, for the 2025 Home Opener, presented by Allina Health, on Saturday, March 1. For the second year, MNUFC will celebrate Black Excellence on Saturday, April 26 when Vancouver Whitecaps FC comes to town. Pride, presented by Bell Bank, will be on Saturday, June 14 when Minnesota faces San Diego FC for the very first time. Minnesota United will celebrate Native American Heritage, presented by Grand Casino, for the third year as the Loons host the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, July 12.

The full list of Promotional Games during MNUFC's 2025 season can found below:

NOTABLE MATCHES:

2025 Home Opener - March 1

Minnesota United celebrates the 2025 Home Opener, presented by Allina Health, in a matchup against a Canadian opponent from the Eastern Conference, CF Montréal. Trapper Hats, provided by Allina Health, will be given away to the first 10,000 fans attending the match.

Black Excellence - April 26

As a way to amplify powerful Black voices in our community, Minnesota United will be hosting its first ever Celebrate Black Excellence game at Allianz Field. The Loons will look to highlight local leaders, artists, foods and music from the Black community and culture which shapes our Twin Cities.

Mental Health Awareness - May 17

As a leader in this space, Minnesota United will continue the conversation on the importance of prioritizing mental health through the club's annual Mental Health Awareness match, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. Utilizing resources from club partners and local community groups, MNUFC will share stories and celebrate one another during this game.

Pride - June 14

The Loons LOVE love. Minnesota United continues to focus on amplifying the rich diversity that lives within our LGBTQ+ community. The club celebrates Pride all-year long, but Pride, presented by Bell Bank, is a chance to highlight, reflect and spread awareness in support of our LGBTQ+ community.

International Friendly - July 7

Minnesota United is set to host Holstein Kiel of the German Bundesliga for an international friendly, presented by Hyundai, at Allianz Field. This friendly is notably the 15th friendly contest that MNUFC has hosted.

Native American Heritage - July 12

With the help from local nonprofits that serve our Indigenous Peoples community, MNUFC is set to celebrate its second Native American Heritage game, presented by Grand Casino. Incorporating the song, dance, and cultural celebrations of our local tribes, the club and supporters will come together to acknowledge our history and the roots of our community.

Hispanic Heritage - September 20

Minnesota United will once again be honoring the multitudes of cultures that live within the Hispanic community, continuing to uplift the voices of the team and Twin Cities community. The Loons will celebrate with various Spanish-speaking elements with song, dance and more. Hispanic Heritage is presented by Xcel Energy.

Fan Appreciation - October 4

In the final home game of the regular season, Minnesota United will celebrate those who have supported the team all season long in a dedicated theme night, sponsored by Target. The celebrations will include fan giveaways, added entertainment and experiences on the Lawn Layover, and other activities ahead of the match against Sporting Kansas City.

GROUP NIGHTS:

Minnesota United will host a multitude of group nights for the 2025 season. Tickets for group nights start at $25 can be purchased here and come with numerous choices of exclusive gameday fan experiences. See below for the first set of 2025 Group Nights:

Youth Sports - Saturday, March 22 (LA Galaxy)

Healthcare Appreciation - Saturday, March 29 (Real Salt Lake)

Educator Appreciation - Saturday, April 19 (FC Dallas)

LAWN LAYOVER, PRESENTED BY SUN COUNTRY:

Throughout the 2025 season, MNUFC fans and Allianz Field visitors are invited to enjoy pregame festivities at the Lawn Layover presented by Sun Country. Lawn Layover, located north of Allianz Field, is free to all and each game will feature either a live DJ or a live band, MNUFC lawn games, and interactive Club partner games and giveaways. Before select MNUFC home games, there will be increased entertainment and interactive games to add to the Lawn Layover experience and MNUFC theme games. Lawn layover festivities begin on May 10 against Inter Miami CF and will remain as an option for fans to attend for the remainder of the season before all league games. Some notable additional Lawn Layover dates include: June 14 (San Diego FC), July 12 (San Jose Earthquakes), August 16 (Seattle Sounders FC), August 30 (Portland Timbers) and October 4 (Sporting KC).

2025 Minnesota United MLS Schedule

DATE OPPONENT Time (CT) Theme Game Title Game

Feb 22 @ LAFC 3:30 p.m.

March 1 vs. CF Montréal 7:30 p.m. Home Opener, presented by Allina Health Allina Health

March 8 @ San Jose Earthquakes 9:30 p.m.

March 15 @ Sporting Kansas City 7:00 p.m.

March 22 vs. LA Galaxy 3:30 p.m. SeatGeek

March 29 vs. Real Salt Lake 7:30 p.m.

April 6 @ New York City FC 2:00 p.m.

April 12 @ Toronto FC 1:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. FC Dallas 7:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 7:30 p.m. Black Excellence

May 3 @ Austin FC 7:30 p.m.

May 10 vs. Inter Miami CF 3:30 p.m. Allianz Life

May 14 @ Houston Dynamo FC 7:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. St. Louis CITY SC 7:30 p.m. Mental Health Awareness, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

May 24 vs. Austin FC 7:30 p.m. Toro

May 28 @ Vancouver Whitecaps FC 9:30 p.m.

June 1 @ Seattle Sounders FC 5:00 p.m.

June 14 vs. San Diego FC 7:30 p.m. Pride, presented by Bell Bank Bell Bank

June 25 vs. Houston Dynamo FC 7:30 p.m. nVent

June 28 @ New York Red Bulls 6:30 p.m.

July 4 @ FC Dallas 7:30 p.m.

July 12 vs. San Jose Earthquakes 7:30 p.m. Native American Heritage, presented by Grand Casino Grand Casino

July 16 vs. LAFC 7:30 p.m. Coors Light

July 19 @ Portland Timbers 9:30 p.m.

July 26 @ St. Louis CITY SC 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 10 vs. Colorado Rapids 5:00 p.m. Federated Insurance

Aug. 16 vs. Seattle Sounders FC 7:30 p.m. Allina Health

Aug. 23 @ Real Salt Lake 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. Portland Timbers 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 13 @ San Diego FC 9:30 p.m.

Sep. 20 vs. Chicago Fire FC 7:30 p.m. Hispanic Heritage, presented by Xcel Energy Xcel Energy

Sep. 27 @ Colorado Rapids 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m. Fan Appreciation, presented by Target Target

Oct. 18 @ LA Galaxy 8:00 p.m.

Schedule Subject to Change

All Times Central

Single-game tickets for the 2025 season will go on sale to the general public in February, with Season Ticket Members, members of The Preserve, and other club insiders receiving first access through a series of exclusive presales.

Fans wanting to lock in their tickets today can choose between our Holiday Hat or Flex Five package ticket promotions.

