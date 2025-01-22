Chicago Fire FC Signs 15-Year-Old Academy Product Robert Turdean to Club-Record Deal

January 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that it has signed Chicago native and midfielder Robert Turdean to a Club-record contract for a Homegrown Player. Turdean's contract, which also ranks as the second-largest deal for a Homegrown Player in MLS history, will run through the 2028 season, with Club options for 2029 and 2030. Per Club and MLS policy, additional terms were not disclosed.

At 15 years, eight days, Turdean is the youngest field player signing in Club history and the 10th youngest field player acquisition in MLS history.

"We're very pleased to sign Robert to a Club-record contract for a Homegrown Player. His growth within our Academy has been impressive, and we believe that he has a very high ceiling," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "His decision to choose the Fire over major European clubs speaks volumes about the environment we're building and our commitment to developing local talent. We're excited to continue supporting his development as he takes the next step in his career."

"Signing my first professional contract with the Fire is a dream come true, and I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity," said Turdean. "I want to thank my family, coaches, and teammates who have supported me along the way. I'm excited to continue growing with the Fire and will work hard every day to make the Club and the city of Chicago proud. I can't wait to get started and contribute to the team's future success."

Turdean becomes the 26th Homegrown Player and the second youngest overall signing in Club history, behind former goalkeeper and Academy product Gabriel "Gaga" Slonina (14 years, 297 days). With Turdean's signing, the Fire currently has seven Homegrown Players under contract with the First Team.

"I'm so happy for Robert and his family that he's chosen to commit to the Fire," said Chicago Fire Academy Technical Director Gary Lewis. "Each time we moved him up a level in the Academy, he showed a remarkable ability to adapt quickly to the increased pace and physicality. What excites us most about Robert is his ability to challenge us as coaches with his creativity on the field. He often takes an unorthodox approach, finding solutions that even we, as coaches, don't always anticipate. We're excited to see him begin his professional career with the Club, and we're confident he will continue to develop into a key player."

The young midfielder has won multiple accolades as a member of the Chicago Fire Academy, which he joined in 2021 at 11 years old. He played a key role in the Fire's 2024 U-15 MLS NEXT Cup Championship, the Club's second national title in MLS NEXT and fourth overall national championship. In the championship game, Turdean contributed to two goals in a 3-1 come-from-behind victory against LA Galaxy Academy. So far in the 2024-25 season, Turdean has scored 11 goals and registered three assists for the Chicago Fire at the U-16 and U-18 age levels.

At the international level, Turdean has represented the U.S. U-15 Men's Youth National Team on three occasions. Most recently, Turdean participated in a U-15 USMYNT training camp in Fayetteville, Ga., under then head coach Tom Heinemann who is now a member of the Chicago Fire FC coaching staff.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC signs midfielder Robert Turdean to a first-team contract as a Homegrown Player through 2028, with Club options for 2029 and 2030.

Name: Robert Turdean

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 135 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 14, 2010

Birthplace: Niles, Ill.

Hometown: Niles, Ill.

Citizenship: United States of America, Romania

High School: SAI Academy

Last club: Chicago Fire Academy

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.