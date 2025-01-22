Brian Schaefer Looking to Use his Experience to Learn More in his Second Preseason with FC Cincinnati

Brian Schaefer is used to Florida. He spent his formative years there and was a University of South Florida Bull before being drafted 27th overall by FC Cincinnati in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. He is though unfamiliar, or perhaps better described as uncaring, with the cold wind and rain that has hung over Clearwater, Florida for the past three days where FCC have kicked off preseason training.

What he is a little bit more familiar with is the training regiment and the expectations of professional soccer, and Schaefer, 22, is trying to use his experience to improve his performance this preseason.

"I feel a lot better," Schaefer said after training Wednesday. "I mean, I've had a whole year to adjust to the pro lifestyle. Now just knowing the guys, knowing people's tendencies, it's a lot easier as a center back to know what to expect. And that kind of makes things a little bit easier, more predictive. But yeah, I feel a lot better."

Schaefer joined FC Cincinnati for their preseason trip to Clearwater in 2024 and was signed to a second team deal with FC Cincinnati 2 in MLS NEXT Pro and featured heavily as the central CB for the Eastern Conference Regular Season title winning side. At the time, Schaefer described his own performance in camp as challenging, and that he was learning important lessons.

But a year later, with a little more seasoning now, Schaefer has become a standout in the first 10 days of preseason training sessions.

"I think Brian Schaefer has had a really strong start," FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan said at the team's open training session last Friday at Mercy Health Training Center before departing for Florida. "In the Center Back position, specifically, it's harder for newer additions...so we're limited as far as the depth at the position, but I think Brian's probably stood out most in a positive way."

The opportunity has come by virtue of a little luck, but no matter the circumstances he has seized the chance provided. With Miles Robinson away with the U.S. Men's National Team for the start of preseason, plus Mat Miazga and Nick Hagglund still rehabbing their respective injuries, the Center Back group has been thinned out for time being. Only Teenage Hadebe has been in camp as a "natural" Center Back and in the stead of others, Schaefer (along with other FCC 2 defenders) has stepped up to fill space in drills and other activities.

But Schaefer caught the eye of his Head Coach. A motivational affirmation for the younger defender that he's on the right path. But even with the vote of confidence, Schaefer has come to Clearwater looking to continue to learn and improve his game.

"Being able to hear the Head Coach say that he's seen improvement is definitely something good to hear and encourages me, but I can always improve in a lot of parts of my game," Schaefer added. "I'm trying to improve in my one-on-one defending but I can improve everywhere. It's good having guys like Miles (Robinson), Matt (Miazga) and Nick (Hagglund)... all those veteran guys to kind of look up to, and they're nice people. It's where I'm not afraid to ask them anything. If I have a question, they're there for me. They can answer it. They want to help. So I definitely want to be able to learn from those guys, and implement it to my game."

FC Cincinnati take on CF Montréal in their first preseason match on Friday, January 24 with a noon kickoff from FCC's preseason home of Walter Campbell Sports Park.

