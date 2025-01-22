Charlotte FC Acquires Forward Wilfried Zaha on Loan from Galatasaray

January 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced the Club has acquired forward Wilfried Zaha on loan from Galatasaray until January 17, 2026, with an option to extend the loan through June 30, 2026.

Zaha will occupy a Designated Player spot and international roster slot on the Club's 2025 roster.

The Ivory Coast international played 10 seasons in the Premier League with Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Cardiff City where the forward scored a total of 68 goals in 305 appearances.

"Wilfried is a world class talent who has proven himself at the highest level of the sport as an elite goal scorer and chance creator. His performances in the Premier League and on the international level speak for themselves and we are confident that Wilfred can make an immediate impact in Major League Soccer," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "He provides valuable versatility in the attacking areas of the pitch and adds that little bit of magic to our front line that can help us win more games. We are delighted to add a player of Wilfried's pedigree and experience to our squad, and we're excited to welcome him to Charlotte."

Charlotte FC Head Coach Dean Smith will speak to media today at 1:30 p.m. ET. Please use the following link for access.

Dean Smith Virtual Press Conference HERE Passcode: CLTFC Zaha spent most of his career in London with Crystal Palace where he tallied 90 goals and 52 assists across 458 games in all competitions.

He joined the Eagles as an 8-year-old and made his professional debut at the age of 17 in the EFL Championship during the 2009/10 season. Zaha quickly established himself at Selhurst Park the following season, making 41 appearances in the league.

The forward's performances in the second tier caught the eye of Manchester United, who signed him during the January window in 2013, although he remained at Palace on loan for the remainder of the season. His six goals and seven assists in the 2012/13 season helped Palace to a berth in the EFL Championship Playoffs. The forward scored two goals for the Eagles in the second leg of a Semifinal matchup against Brighton & Hove Albion en route to a return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004/05.

Zaha made four appearances for United before heading on loan to Cardiff City where he featured 13 times in all competitions. He returned to Palace on loan for the 2014/15 season before sealing a permanent move back to Selhurst Park in 2015.

The forward rose to stardom during the 2016/17 Premier League season when he scored seven goals and added nine assists. He went on to have four more 12+ goal contribution seasons in the Premier League with a career high 14 goals in 2021/22.

Zaha ended his time in London having played the third most matches in Crystal Palace history (458) and 10th in goals scored (90).

The Ivorian joined Turkish giants Galatasaray in the summer of 2023. He made 43 appearances across all competitions where he scored 10 goals and added five assists during the Club's title winning campaign. He scored on his return to Old Trafford as Galatasaray defeated Manchester United 3-2 in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Following one match in the TFF Süper Kupa with Galatasary at the beginning of the 2024/25 season, the forward was sent on a brief loan spell with Lyon of the French topflight. With the Ligue 1 side, Zaha appeared in six total matches, including two appearances in the UEFA Europa League where he provided an assist in a 2-0 victory over Olympiacos.

On the international stage, Zaha represented England at the youth levels before earning a callup to the senior team for a friendly match against Sweden in November 2012. He made a second appearance for the Three Lions in August 2013 against Scotland but never featured in a competitive fixture for England.

Zaha switched his national team allegiance to the Ivory Coast, the nation where he was born, ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. He made his debut in a friendly against Sweden in January 2017 where he registered an assist and has since earned 33 caps, having netted a total of four goals and provided six assists.

Transaction: Charlotte FC acquires forward Wilfried Zaha on loan from Galatasaray until January 17, 2026. The Club retains the option to extend the loan through June 30, 2026.

Name: Wilfried Zaha

Position:  Forward

Height:  6'0"

Date of Birth: November 10, 1992

Age:  32

Hometown: Abidjan, Cote d'Ivorie

Last Club: Galatasaray

How Acquired: On loan

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.