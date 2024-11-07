Saluting Canada's Fallen: Special Remembrance Day Exhibits on November 9th

November 7, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







At the Kingston Frontenacs Remembrance Day Game on Saturday, November 9th, the Afghanistan Poppy Memorial and Portraits of Honour will be featured in Community Corner as tributes to Canadian soldiers who served and gave their lives in Afghanistan.

Poppy Memorial

This is a war memorial dedicated to those brave men and women who lost their lives during the War in Afghanistan. The Poppy Memorial Team was led by CWO Renay Groves, the current Chief Warrant Officer of the Military Communications and Electronics Branch and their team. Due to the efforts of the Military Communications and Electronics Branch and the Poppy Memorial Team the Military Communications and Electronics Museum is honoured to host the Poppy Memorial during Veteran's Week 2024.

The poppies affixed to the memorial were poppies that were placed on the memorial of "the fallen" in Afghanistan on 11 Nov, 2011 in theatre before it was dismantled and relocated back to Canada. On this day, the Minister of National Defence at that time, The Honourable Peter McKay, read the names of the fallen at the last ceremony in Kandahar and there were hundreds of soldiers present along with some families of our fallen.

In the time after, CWO Groves and the Poppy Team was created. The memorial consists of three distinct pieces. The base is a road wheel from a battle-damaged Leopard tank, the intermediate section is made of engine vents and displays the engraved names of all soldiers who fell, and the top is a maple leaf shaped spire. The team that constructed the Poppy Memorial added the final piece, poppies. These were the poppies entrusted to CWO Groves, and the team had them bronzed before being affixed. Around the top portion of the memorial are the names of the 158 Canadian Force members who lost their lives during the War in Afghanistan.

When the Poppy Memorial was first completed, the team was able to travel the memorial across Canada enabling the families of the fallen to have the opportunity to reconnect with their deceased loved ones. Over a decade later, after Canada pulled out of the conflict in Afghanistan, it is time again to provide those who miss them with an opportunity to reconnect through the memorial. For those who worked on the memorial and are a part of the team it is not only and honour but a privilege. The Museum is grateful to play a small role in providing access to such a special memorial 5 - 28 Nov 2024.

For this rare opportunity please take a moment to visit the museum during Veterans Week (5-28 November 2024).

Portraits of Honour:

The Military Communications and Electronics Museum & Communications and Electronics Branch are honoured that the family of artist, Mr. Dave Sopha has loaned the replica on silk, "Portraits of Honour" for display. The original is an oil painting that is on a flawless canvas stretching 40ft wide by 10ft high. This loan is a treasured part of Veteran's Week events being held at the C&E museum and around the Kingston area. The painting features the 158 Canadian Soldiers, Sailors and Aircrew who have lost their lives in War in Afghanistan. During Veteran's Week (3-11 November 2024) admission is by donation at the museum. Please come out and view this incredible piece which captures the portraits of those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the war.

Mr. Sopha's goal was to ensure that ALL Canadians come together to remember, honour and celebrate our Canadian Forces. It took six years to complete the painting and almost a decade later it is still as important as it was when he completed it. Sadly, Mr. Sopha is no longer with us, but his daughter Terri, continues to carry on her father's work and his dedication to members of the Canadian Forces.

Join us on Saturday, November 9th, as the Kingston Frontenacs host their annual Remembrance Day Game against the Brampton Steelheads, with puck drop at 4 p.m., presented by Cintas. This special event includes a pre-game ceremony and custom CADPAT uniforms, honoring the bravery and sacrifice of those who have served Canada. Don't miss this powerful tribute! Secure your tickets now at KingstonFrontenacs.com and be part of an unforgettable game dedicated to our heroes.

