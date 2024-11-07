Spitfires Fall to Battalion 5-4

November 7, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

WINDSOR, ON. - The Battalion were in town for a Thursday evening clash. They came in to Windsor on a four-game losing streak and were looking to right their ship. Meanwhile, the Spitfires have been playing their best hockey winning 4 of their last 5 games. On Thursday, the Battalion were able to handle the Spitfires pressure and high powered offence and took 2 points with a 5-4 victory.

In the first period, it took the Battalion just 19 seconds to score the games opening goal. A rebound for Andrew Leblanc and he scored his 5 th of the season. Just over seven minutes later, Amidovski doubled the North Bay lead to 2-0. Exactly four minutes later, the Battalion potted another off a goaltender miscue and the Troops were up 3-0 early. The Spitfires would respond just a minute later, as the Battalion turned the puck over and Greentree scored his 9 th goal. The shots were 11-3 in favour of the Battalion after 20 minutes.

In the second period, the Spitfires would score just under three minutes in; on the powerplay as Morneau scored with a snipe for his 6 th on the season. North Bay would respond with two goals of their own and take a 5-2 leading heading into the third period.

In the third period, the Spitfires tried to mount a comeback and almost made it. Nesbitt would score his 10 th goal from his knees to put the Spitfires within two goals. Just over a minute later, Davis score his 5th goal of the season and make it a one goal game. The Spitfires had the net empty but could not find the equalizer and ultimately fell 5-4.

The Spitfires are back in action on Saturday as they travel to Saginaw for a matchup with the Spirit. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm. The Spitfires return home on Sunday to faceoff against the Peterborough Petes. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05pm.

