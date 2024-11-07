Cameron Scores Late as Petes Take Down Spirit for First Win
November 7, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes goaltender Zach Bowen vs. the Saginaw Spirit
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Natalie Shaver - OHL Images)
(Saginaw, MI) - The Peterborough Petes were in Saginaw, MI, on Thursday, November 7, as they began a three-game road trip against the Saginaw Spirit. Carson Cameron scored with 2:25 remaining in the game to give the Petes their first win, beating the Spirit by a score of 2-1.
Zach Bowen led the way for the Petes, stopping 31/32 for his first win of the season. Francis Parish and Carson Cameron both scored, while Matthew Jenken, Thanasi Marentette (first OHL point), and Brody Partridge all picked up an assist.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Saginaw Goal (3:35) - James Guo (1), Assists - Kristian Epperson (14), Michael Misa (10)
Peterborough Goal (11:53) - Francis Parish (2), Assists - Matthew Jenken (6), Thanasi Marentette (1)
Second Period:
No Score
Third Period:
Peterborough Goal (17:35) - Carson Cameron (3), Assist - Brody Partridge (1)
The Petes are back in action on Friday, November 8, for their second of three road games this week as they travel to Flint to take on the Flint Firebirds. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center. The game will be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes goaltender Zach Bowen and defenceman Thanasi Marentette
(Natalie Shaver - OHL Images)
|
Francis Parish receives congratulations from Peterborough Petes bench
(Natalie Shaver - OHL Images)
|
Carson Cameron and goaltender Zach Bowen of the Peterborough Petes
(Natalie Shaver - OHL Images)
|
Carson Cameron handles the puck for the Peterborough Petes
(Natalie Shaver - OHL Images)
|
Peterborough Petes goaltender Zach Bowen vs. the Saginaw Spirit
(Natalie Shaver - OHL Images)
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2024
- Spitfires Fall to Battalion 5-4 - Windsor Spitfires
- Papineau Stops 20, Petes Grab First Win over Saginaw - Saginaw Spirit
- Spence Scores a Hat-Trick, Erie Explodes for Nine Goals in Highest-Scoring Win in Six Years - Erie Otters
- Cameron Scores Late as Petes Take Down Spirit for First Win - Peterborough Petes
- Community Spirit and Hockey Collide this Weekend at Slush Puppie Place - Kingston Frontenacs
- Saluting Canada's Fallen: Special Remembrance Day Exhibits on November 9th - Kingston Frontenacs
- An Open Letter to the OHL Community Regarding NCAA Player Eligibility Changes - OHL
- CHL Statement on the NCAA Rule Change - OHL
- Weekend Preview: November 8-9 - Barrie Colts
- Brady Stonehouse Reassigned to Ottawa 67's by Edmonton Oilers - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Register 4-1 Win over Brantford - Guelph Storm
- Guelph Storm Team up with Rexall to Host Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Sunday's Game - Guelph Storm
- Friday Is Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis Night Sponsored by Andra Arnold & Associates - Guelph Storm
- Spirit Open Homestand with Petes Thursday Night - Saginaw Spirit
- Guelph Special Teams Storm Bulldogs - Brantford Bulldogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Peterborough Petes Stories
- Bryant Scores First as a Pete in Road Loss to Flint
- Cameron Scores Late as Petes Take Down Spirit for First Win
- Petes and Gavin Bryant Announce Continuation of Gav's Corner
- Bowen Stops 36/39 as Generals Beat Petes in Shootout
- McIntyre Scores Twice as Petes Fall 4-3 in Kingston