Cameron Scores Late as Petes Take Down Spirit for First Win

Sports stats



Peterborough Petes

Cameron Scores Late as Petes Take Down Spirit for First Win

November 7, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release


Peterborough Petes goaltender Zach Bowen vs. the Saginaw Spirit
Peterborough Petes goaltender Zach Bowen vs. the Saginaw Spirit
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Natalie Shaver - OHL Images)

(Saginaw, MI) - The Peterborough Petes were in Saginaw, MI, on Thursday, November 7, as they began a three-game road trip against the Saginaw Spirit. Carson Cameron scored with 2:25 remaining in the game to give the Petes their first win, beating the Spirit by a score of 2-1.

Zach Bowen led the way for the Petes, stopping 31/32 for his first win of the season. Francis Parish and Carson Cameron both scored, while Matthew Jenken, Thanasi Marentette (first OHL point), and Brody Partridge all picked up an assist.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Saginaw Goal (3:35) - James Guo (1), Assists - Kristian Epperson (14), Michael Misa (10)

Peterborough Goal (11:53) - Francis Parish (2), Assists - Matthew Jenken (6), Thanasi Marentette (1)

Second Period:

No Score

Third Period:

Peterborough Goal (17:35) - Carson Cameron (3), Assist - Brody Partridge (1)

The Petes are back in action on Friday, November 8, for their second of three road games this week as they travel to Flint to take on the Flint Firebirds. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center. The game will be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

Check out the Peterborough Petes Statistics




Images from this story

Peterborough Petes goaltender Zach Bowen and defenceman Thanasi Marentette
Peterborough Petes goaltender Zach Bowen and defenceman Thanasi Marentette
(Natalie Shaver - OHL Images)		 Francis Parish receives congratulations from Peterborough Petes bench
Francis Parish receives congratulations from Peterborough Petes bench
(Natalie Shaver - OHL Images)		 Carson Cameron and goaltender Zach Bowen of the Peterborough Petes
Carson Cameron and goaltender Zach Bowen of the Peterborough Petes
(Natalie Shaver - OHL Images)
Carson Cameron handles the puck for the Peterborough Petes
Carson Cameron handles the puck for the Peterborough Petes
(Natalie Shaver - OHL Images)		 Peterborough Petes goaltender Zach Bowen vs. the Saginaw Spirit
Peterborough Petes goaltender Zach Bowen vs. the Saginaw Spirit
(Natalie Shaver - OHL Images)		  

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...

Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2024


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Peterborough Petes Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central