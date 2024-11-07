Cameron Scores Late as Petes Take Down Spirit for First Win

November 7, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes goaltender Zach Bowen vs. the Saginaw Spirit

(Saginaw, MI) - The Peterborough Petes were in Saginaw, MI, on Thursday, November 7, as they began a three-game road trip against the Saginaw Spirit. Carson Cameron scored with 2:25 remaining in the game to give the Petes their first win, beating the Spirit by a score of 2-1.

Zach Bowen led the way for the Petes, stopping 31/32 for his first win of the season. Francis Parish and Carson Cameron both scored, while Matthew Jenken, Thanasi Marentette (first OHL point), and Brody Partridge all picked up an assist.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Saginaw Goal (3:35) - James Guo (1), Assists - Kristian Epperson (14), Michael Misa (10)

Peterborough Goal (11:53) - Francis Parish (2), Assists - Matthew Jenken (6), Thanasi Marentette (1)

Second Period:

No Score

Third Period:

Peterborough Goal (17:35) - Carson Cameron (3), Assist - Brody Partridge (1)

The Petes are back in action on Friday, November 8, for their second of three road games this week as they travel to Flint to take on the Flint Firebirds. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center. The game will be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

