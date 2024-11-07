Community Spirit and Hockey Collide this Weekend at Slush Puppie Place

November 7, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







This weekend, the Kingston Frontenacs are set to face two strong opponents on the ice, promising thrilling, edge-of-your-seat action. Off the ice, we're focusing on giving back to the community with two meaningful events.

On Friday, November 8, the Kingston Frontenacs host the Oshawa Generals in a high-stakes matchup with first place in the division on the line. This game is presented in partnership with Hockey Helps the Homeless and Scotiabank, and it's not just about hockey-it's about raising funds to combat homelessness in Kingston and surrounding areas. During the second intermission, Hockey Helps the Homeless will host Chuck-A-Pep which is a fundraising game, and a silent auction on the main concourse which features incredible prizes. More details: https://trellis.org/hhthkingston/auction

On Saturday, November 9, the Frontenacs will honour those who have served and sacrificed for our country during our annual Remembrance Day Game against the Brampton Steelheads. For the first time this season, the Frontenacs will wear their CADPAT jerseys in tribute. The evening will begin with an opening ceremony to recognize our veterans and fallen heroes. Fans can visit the Afghanistan Poppy Memorial and Portraits of Honour in the Community Corner to pay their respects.

These events showcase Kingston's commitment to impactful, community-driven initiatives. Join us to celebrate these special nights at Slush Puppie Place.

Bring a group of 8 or more and save with our $19 all-in group rate-contact Colton Robb at [email protected] to book. Flex Packs, Family 4-Packs, and single-game tickets are available at kingstonfrontenacs.com.

We hope to see you there!

