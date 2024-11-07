Guelph Storm Team up with Rexall to Host Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Sunday's Game
November 7, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Guelph Storm and Rexall have teamed up to host a Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Sunday, November 10th as the London Knights visit the Royal City.
For 120 years, Rexall has been caring for your health-this season, get ready for both the game and flu season with us. Rexall is offering a simple, safe, and convenient way to book and receive your flu shot. Fans can visit the clinic by gate 6 at the top of the stairs in the old Quebec Street Mall from 12:00pm through the second intermission of the game to take part in the clinic. The clinic will offer both COVID-19 and flu shots and is open to everyone! Those wishing to take part will need to bring their health card and fill out a consent form. Save time by downloading the form and filling it out ahead of time, click here to download.
Tickets to Sunday's game can be purchased online here or at the Storm box office by calling 519-837-9690 or in person at 50 Woolwich Street, Guelph, ON.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2024
- Spitfires Fall to Battalion 5-4 - Windsor Spitfires
- Papineau Stops 20, Petes Grab First Win over Saginaw - Saginaw Spirit
- Spence Scores a Hat-Trick, Erie Explodes for Nine Goals in Highest-Scoring Win in Six Years - Erie Otters
- Cameron Scores Late as Petes Take Down Spirit for First Win - Peterborough Petes
- Community Spirit and Hockey Collide this Weekend at Slush Puppie Place - Kingston Frontenacs
- Saluting Canada's Fallen: Special Remembrance Day Exhibits on November 9th - Kingston Frontenacs
- An Open Letter to the OHL Community Regarding NCAA Player Eligibility Changes - OHL
- CHL Statement on the NCAA Rule Change - OHL
- Weekend Preview: November 8-9 - Barrie Colts
- Brady Stonehouse Reassigned to Ottawa 67's by Edmonton Oilers - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Register 4-1 Win over Brantford - Guelph Storm
- Guelph Storm Team up with Rexall to Host Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Sunday's Game - Guelph Storm
- Friday Is Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis Night Sponsored by Andra Arnold & Associates - Guelph Storm
- Spirit Open Homestand with Petes Thursday Night - Saginaw Spirit
- Guelph Special Teams Storm Bulldogs - Brantford Bulldogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Guelph Storm Stories
- Game Day - November 8 - GUE vs. ER
- McLean Continues to Shine for Team Red at U17 World Hockey Challenge
- McLean and Ellsworth Help Lead Canada Red to First Win at U17 World Hockey Challenge
- Guelph Storm's Quinn Beauchesne Announced to the Roster for the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge Presented by Kubota
- Storm Register 4-1 Win over Brantford