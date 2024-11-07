Guelph Storm Team up with Rexall to Host Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Sunday's Game

November 7, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm and Rexall have teamed up to host a Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Sunday, November 10th as the London Knights visit the Royal City.

For 120 years, Rexall has been caring for your health-this season, get ready for both the game and flu season with us. Rexall is offering a simple, safe, and convenient way to book and receive your flu shot. Fans can visit the clinic by gate 6 at the top of the stairs in the old Quebec Street Mall from 12:00pm through the second intermission of the game to take part in the clinic. The clinic will offer both COVID-19 and flu shots and is open to everyone! Those wishing to take part will need to bring their health card and fill out a consent form. Save time by downloading the form and filling it out ahead of time, click here to download.

Tickets to Sunday's game can be purchased online here or at the Storm box office by calling 519-837-9690 or in person at 50 Woolwich Street, Guelph, ON.

