Weekend Preview: November 8-9
November 7, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
The Barrie Colts and Sudbury Wolves are set to square off for their first of two home-and-home series of the month.
Friday, November 8th at Sudbury:
The Colts will make the trip up North for the second time this year, the first game saw the Colts win 3-1 on the Wolves home opener on September 27th. The Central Divison rivals are separated by one point in the standings with the Wolves playing one more game. The Colts enter Friday with a 5-2-0-0 record on the road while Sudbury boasts a 3-3-0-0 home record.
Saturday, November 9th vs Sudbury:
Sadlon Arena will be busy for the first home game of November. During the day, the Tim Horton's jamboree will be held for selected participants. Saturday's night game will also be our Remembrance Day game where we will be honouring our former and current military members. Sudbury's last visit to Sadlon Arena saw the Colts victorious with a 2-1 score, Zach Wigle scoring the game-winner.
