Papineau Stops 20, Petes Grab First Win over Saginaw

November 7, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release









Saginaw Spirit goaltender Kaleb Papineau

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit hosted the Peterborough Petes on Thursday, November 7th where they fell 2-1. Former Pete James Guo scored his first goal of the season, and Michael Misa and Kristian Epperson both tallied an assist. Carson Cameron scored Peterborough's first game-winning goal of the season. Kaleb Papineau got the start in net for Saginaw, recording 20 saves on 22 shots. Zach Bowen was the starting goaltender for Peterborough and stopped 31 of 32.

Saginaw struck first in the game as defenseman James Guo scored his first goal of the season just after a powerplay. Kristian Epperson and Michael Misa picked up the assists.

The Petes tied the game as Francis Parish sent a shot past the glove of Papineau at 3:35. Matthew Jenken and Thanasi Marentette are credited with assists on Peterborough's equalizer.

After 1: SAG 1 - 1 PBO (Total Shots: 11 - 7)

Despite some penalties in the second period, both teams would be held off the score sheet, sending the game into third period tied at one.

After 2: SAG 1 - 1 PBO (2nd Period Shots: 8 - 6 Total Shots: 19 - 13)

Peterborough got the lone goal of the third period, as Carson Cameron stepped into a shot off an offensive zone faceoff. Brody Partridge won the draw for the Petes, and Carson's shot slipped past Papineau's glove as the eventual game-winner.

FINAL: SAG 1 - 2 PBO (3rd Period Shots: 12 - 9 Total Shots: 31 - 22)

Powerplays: SAG 0/1 PBO 0/5

Goaltenders: SAG Kaleb Papineau (20 Saves / 22 Shots L) PBO Zach Bowen (31 Saves / 32 Shots W)

The Saginaw Spirit stay home to face the Windsor Spitfires on Saturday, November 9th at the Dow Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

