CHL Statement on the NCAA Rule Change
November 7, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) along with its Member Leagues, the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), are aware of the rule change announced earlier today by the NCAA which alters the eligibility of CHL players allowing them to play NCAA Division 1 Hockey starting next season.
While we will take time to fully review this rule change, we believe this is a positive development that will provide our players with more opportunities to continue their hockey and academic careers following their time in the CHL. It will also give young players and their families more options in choosing their development path, which includes opening up the CHL - the best development hockey league in the world for players aged 16-20 - to more players worldwide.
For 55 consecutive years, the CHL has been the number one supplier of talent to the NHL. At the beginning of the 2024-25 NHL campaign, there were 390 CHL graduates on NHL rosters, marking once again the most of any development league in the world. Additionally, at last summer's 2024 NHL Draft, the CHL led the way as 88 CHL players were drafted including 14 in the first round.
We remain strongly committed to carrying on that tradition of success on the ice while embracing the enhanced academic options that this rule change will present off the ice.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2024
- Spitfires Fall to Battalion 5-4 - Windsor Spitfires
- Papineau Stops 20, Petes Grab First Win over Saginaw - Saginaw Spirit
- Spence Scores a Hat-Trick, Erie Explodes for Nine Goals in Highest-Scoring Win in Six Years - Erie Otters
- Cameron Scores Late as Petes Take Down Spirit for First Win - Peterborough Petes
- Community Spirit and Hockey Collide this Weekend at Slush Puppie Place - Kingston Frontenacs
- Saluting Canada's Fallen: Special Remembrance Day Exhibits on November 9th - Kingston Frontenacs
- An Open Letter to the OHL Community Regarding NCAA Player Eligibility Changes - OHL
- CHL Statement on the NCAA Rule Change - OHL
- Weekend Preview: November 8-9 - Barrie Colts
- Brady Stonehouse Reassigned to Ottawa 67's by Edmonton Oilers - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Register 4-1 Win over Brantford - Guelph Storm
- Guelph Storm Team up with Rexall to Host Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Sunday's Game - Guelph Storm
- Friday Is Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis Night Sponsored by Andra Arnold & Associates - Guelph Storm
- Spirit Open Homestand with Petes Thursday Night - Saginaw Spirit
- Guelph Special Teams Storm Bulldogs - Brantford Bulldogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.