Spirit Open Homestand with Petes Thursday Night

November 7, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (8-6-1-0) host the Peterborough Petes (0-11-1-3) on Thursday, November 7th at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 467 / OHL Live

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Sunday, November 3rd where they fell to the Kitchener Rangers by a score of 4-2. The Rangers opened the scoring 4:34 into the first period taking an early 1-0 lead. That lead lasted for only 13 seconds as Carson Harmer put Saginaw on the board with his fourth goal of the season. Kitchener went on to score two more times in the first period taking a 3-1 lead into the second period. The Rangers scored the lone goal in the second period which grew their lead to three heading into the third period. Saginaw found the back of the net just 27 seconds into the third period with Nic Sima burying his fourth goal of the season and third of the weekend. That would be the final tally in the game as Saginaw fell 4-2.

Peterborough last played on Tuesday, November 5th where they fell to the Oshawa Generals 4-3 in a shootout. The Petes got on the board first with Quinton Pagé scoring his second goal of the season. Oshawa found the back of net later in the first period to tie the game at 1-1 going into the second period. Ryder McIntyre and Adam Levac helped the Petes to a 3-1 heading into the third period. Oshawa would score twice in the third to tie the game and send it to overtime and a shootout. Oshawa went two for two in the shootout and the Petes went one for three, falling 4-3 in the shootout.

Last Season:

Saginaw and Peterborough faced off twice last season with the Spirit coming out on top in both matchups. Saginaw outscored the Petes 9-3 in the series. Zayne Parekh led the way against Peterborough in 2023-24, with six points in two games, including a four-point night on January 6th (2G, 2A).

Players to Watch:

Michael Misa was named to the CHL Team of the Month for September/October. Misa tallied 17 goals and nine assists in 13 games played in that span. In two games against the Petes last season, Misa recorded a goal and an assist. His 18 goals on the season continue to lead the CHL. Nic Sima had a big weekend while on the road. Sima tallied four points - two goals and an assist on Saturday against Owen Sound and another goal Sunday against Kitchener. James Guo was originally drafted by Peterborough and spent two seasons with the Petes before coming to Saginaw in a trade. Guo has played 96 games with Saginaw since being traded and has recorded 18 points (1G, 17A).

Chase Lefebvre is leading the Petes in scoring this season. In 11 games, Lefebvre has nine points (2G, 7A). Lefebvre is coming off a two-point night against Kingston where he had two assists. Aiden Young was originally selected 16th overall by the Spirit in 2023 before heading to Peterborough in the Owen Beck trade last January. He is currently second on Peterborough in points with eight (5G, 3A) in 15 games. Zach Bowen has started in net for the Petes 12 times this season and has seen the most shots and has the most saves in the OHL. Bowen has faced 489 shots and has 440 saves for a .900 save percentage.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

- Joey Willis (NSH)

- Ethan Hay (TB)

- Zayne Parekh (CGY)

- Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

