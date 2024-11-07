Brady Stonehouse Reassigned to Ottawa 67's by Edmonton Oilers

November 7, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Edmonton Oilers announced, today, that they have reassigned overage forward Brady Stonehouse to the Ottawa 67's for the 2024-25 Ontario Hockey League season.

A native of Blenheim, Ontario, Stonehouse has suited up in 200 regular season games, all of which have been played in the Barber Poles. The 20-year-old has tallied 75 goals and 61 assists for 136 points across three seasons, including a 2022-23 campaign that saw him score a career high 37 goals.

Stonehouse was signed by the Oilers as an undrafted free agent on October 5, 2023.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.