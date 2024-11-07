Brady Stonehouse Reassigned to Ottawa 67's by Edmonton Oilers
November 7, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Ottawa 67's News Release
OTTAWA - The Edmonton Oilers announced, today, that they have reassigned overage forward Brady Stonehouse to the Ottawa 67's for the 2024-25 Ontario Hockey League season.
A native of Blenheim, Ontario, Stonehouse has suited up in 200 regular season games, all of which have been played in the Barber Poles. The 20-year-old has tallied 75 goals and 61 assists for 136 points across three seasons, including a 2022-23 campaign that saw him score a career high 37 goals.
Stonehouse was signed by the Oilers as an undrafted free agent on October 5, 2023.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2024
- Spitfires Fall to Battalion 5-4 - Windsor Spitfires
- Papineau Stops 20, Petes Grab First Win over Saginaw - Saginaw Spirit
- Spence Scores a Hat-Trick, Erie Explodes for Nine Goals in Highest-Scoring Win in Six Years - Erie Otters
- Cameron Scores Late as Petes Take Down Spirit for First Win - Peterborough Petes
- Community Spirit and Hockey Collide this Weekend at Slush Puppie Place - Kingston Frontenacs
- Saluting Canada's Fallen: Special Remembrance Day Exhibits on November 9th - Kingston Frontenacs
- An Open Letter to the OHL Community Regarding NCAA Player Eligibility Changes - OHL
- CHL Statement on the NCAA Rule Change - OHL
- Weekend Preview: November 8-9 - Barrie Colts
- Brady Stonehouse Reassigned to Ottawa 67's by Edmonton Oilers - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Register 4-1 Win over Brantford - Guelph Storm
- Guelph Storm Team up with Rexall to Host Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Sunday's Game - Guelph Storm
- Friday Is Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis Night Sponsored by Andra Arnold & Associates - Guelph Storm
- Spirit Open Homestand with Petes Thursday Night - Saginaw Spirit
- Guelph Special Teams Storm Bulldogs - Brantford Bulldogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ottawa 67's Stories
- Brady Stonehouse Reassigned to Ottawa 67's by Edmonton Oilers
- 67's Release Thomas Sirman to the Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)
- Ottawa 67's Celebrate Legend Brian Kilrea's 90th Birthday
- Kohyn Eshkawkogan Selected to Compete in U17 World Challenge
- 67's Welcome Back Charlie McTavish and Hire Ethan Creese