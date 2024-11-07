Storm Register 4-1 Win over Brantford
November 7, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Storm post a 4-1 Wednesday night win over the Brantford Bulldogs.
The teams skated through a scoreless first period before Danill Skvortsov notched a powerplay goal early in the second period. Patrick Thomas got the Bulldogs on the board late in the period to tie the game. Jett Lucanko responded for the Storm with a short-handed breakaway goal at the midway point of the third period. Charlie Paquette added to that tally less than two minutes later to make it a 3-1 game. In the dying minutes of the game, Charlie Paquette potted his second of the night into the empty net. Brayden Gillespie stood tall stopping 24 shots.
