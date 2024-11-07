Storm Register 4-1 Win over Brantford

November 7, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Storm post a 4-1 Wednesday night win over the Brantford Bulldogs.

The teams skated through a scoreless first period before Danill Skvortsov notched a powerplay goal early in the second period. Patrick Thomas got the Bulldogs on the board late in the period to tie the game. Jett Lucanko responded for the Storm with a short-handed breakaway goal at the midway point of the third period. Charlie Paquette added to that tally less than two minutes later to make it a 3-1 game. In the dying minutes of the game, Charlie Paquette potted his second of the night into the empty net. Brayden Gillespie stood tall stopping 24 shots.

The Storm return to the Sleeman Centre on Friday, November 8th for our Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis Night community awareness game, featuring our Remembrance Day ceremony pre-game.

