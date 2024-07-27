Róbert Thorkelsson Loan to Kongsvinger IL Toppfotball Extended

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Saturday that defender Róbert Thorkelsson's loan to Kongsvinger IL Toppfotball has been extended until December 31, 2024.

At the end of the loan, the Norwegian club will have the option of acquiring the player by permanent transfer.

The 22-year-old Icelandic defender was originally loaned out to the Norwegian club on April 4. Thorkelsson was acquired by CF Montréal on June 27, 2021, from Icelandic first division club Breiðablik. In four seasons in Montreal, Thorkelsson played 20 games, including two as a starter, and logged 383 minutes.

Transaction: Defender Róbert Thorkelsson's loan to Kongsvinger IL Toppfotball has been extended until December 31, 2024.

