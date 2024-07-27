New England Takes All Three Points from Group Stage Opener vs. LIGA MX Side

July 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution began the Leagues Cup 2024 campaign with a 1-0 victory over LIGA MX side Mazatlán FC at Gillette Stadium in the first of two Group Stage matches. Revolution Homegrown midfielder Jack Panayotou tallied his first goal for the first team in the 69th minute to provide the difference in the match.

In the teams' first meeting, New England and Mazatlán played to a scoreless first half, with the most promising shot coming from MLS veteran Tommy McNamara, who just missed placing his header inside the far post in the 45th minute. McNamara made his Leagues Cup debut in tonight's match, in his second straight start for New England.

New England broke the deadlock in the 69th minute when the 20-year-old Panayotou tallied his first goal. Matt Polster, wearing the captain's armband once again, recorded his second Leagues Cup assist with the low cross, which took a deflection from Mazatlán's goalkeeper and found Panayotou, who tapped it in for the game winner. The Cambridge, Mass. native, named the 2022 UnitedHealthcare Revolution Academy Player of the Year, has now made six appearances this season, including four starts in the last five games.

Defender Henry Kessler and Homegrown player Peyton Miller also made their first Leagues Cup appearances tonight. Miller, a 16-year-old Unionville, Conn. native who was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday last weekend, suited up for his second consecutive start at left back. Kessler and Miller both helped contribute to the clean sheet, along with goalkeeper Aljaz Ivačič, who made two clutch saves and registered his fourth shutout in 15 starts for New England.

Tonight's match marked the sixth different LIGA MX opponent the Revolution have faced since the start of 2022, with a 4-3-2 record over the last three seasons. The team's all-time home record against LIGA MX clubs improves to 10-2-3, while the New England moves to 10-4-3 against Mexican clubs overall.

The Revolution, now leading East Group 5 with three points, will have a week to rest and prepare for the second Group Stage match of Leagues Cup 2024 on Tuesday, August 6 against Nashville SC. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium will be free to watch on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen to the Revolution's local radio call on 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

MATCH NOTES

New England improved its all-time record against LIGA MX opponents to 10-4-3, including 10-2-3 at home.

The Revolution remain unbeaten in regulation during Leagues Cup play (2-0-3).

Saturday's shutout was the seventh in all competitions this season for New England, and the fourth for goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič.

Jack Panayotou scored his first goal for the Revolution first team, tapping home a deflected cross from point-blank range.

Panayotou was one of four Revolution players made their Leagues Cup debut, alongside starters Henry Kessler, Tommy McNamara, and Peyton Miller.

Matt Polster played 90 minutes and created the scoring opportunity with a cross leading to Panayotou's goal. Polster recorded a pair of key passes on the night.

Esmir Bajraktarević logged his first start and his second career Leagues Cup appearance, finishing the night with a team-high four key passes.

Emmanuel Boateng played 26 minutes off the bench in his first appearance for the club since June 29, after missing the last five league contests with an injury.

GAME CAPSULE

Leagues Cup 2024

Group Stage Match #1

New England Revolution vs. Mazatlán FC

July 27, 2024 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

1 Referee: Oshane Nation

Assistant Referee: Caleb Wales

Assistant Referee: Ojay Duhaney

Fourth Official: Steffon Sean Dewar

Video Asst. Referee: Tristley Bassue

Assistant VAR: Benjamin Pineda

Weather: 75 degrees and partly cloudy

Attendance: 16,034

0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Jack Panayotou 1 (Unassisted) 69'

Misconduct Summary:

MZT - Luis Sánchez (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 59'

NE - Matt Polster (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 79'

MZT - Ramiro Árciga (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 89'

New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; Peyton Miller (Nick Lima 78'), Xavier Arreaga, Henry Kessler, Brandon Bye; Mark-Anthony Kaye (Jack Panayotou 64'), Ian Harkes, Matt Polster ©; Tommy McNamara (Emmanuel Boateng 64'), Esmir Bajraktarević, Bobby Wood.

Substitutes Not Used: Earl Edwards Jr., J.D. Gunn, Andrew Farrell, Malcolm Fry, Jonathan Mensah, Dave Romney, Ryan Spaulding.

Mazatlán FC: Hugo González; Jair Díaz (Jesús Escoboza 68'), Facundo Almada, Luis Sánchez, Bryan Colula; José Esquivel (Jordan Sierra 68'), Alan Torres (Gustavo Del Prete 68'), Roberto Meraz (Brian Rubio 90'), David Colmán (Ramiro Árciga 73'); Luis Amarilla, Edgar Bárcenas.

Substitutes Not Used: Brian Betancourt, Ricardo Gutiérrez, Ventura Alvarado, Ramiro Franco, Lucas Merolla, Omar Moreno, Salvador Rodríguez.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.