Leagues Cup: New York Red Bulls (0) - Toronto FC (0) Postgame Summary

July 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







Toronto FC earn the extra point after winning the penalty shootout by a score of 5-4

PENALTY SHOOTOUT SUMMARY

TOR - Lorenzo Insigne - miss (0:0)

RBNY - Lewis Morgan - goal (0:1)

TOR - Matty Longstaff - goal (1:1)

RBNY - Dante Vanzeir - goal (1:2)

TOR - Kosi Thompson - goal (2:2)

RBNY - Wikelman Carmona - goal (2:3)

TOR - Derrick Etienne Jr. - goal (3:3)

RBNY - Elias Manoel - goal (3:4)

TOR - Jonathan Osorio - goal (4:4)

RBNY - Cory Burke - miss (4:4)

TOR - Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty - miss (4:4)

RBNY - Daniel Edelman - miss (4:4)

TOR - Shane O'Neill - goal (5:4)

RBNY - Andrés Reyes - miss (5:4)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Nicksoen Gomis 25' (caution)

LEAGUES CUP RECORDS (W-L-T)

New York Red Bulls 0-0-1 1 point

Toronto FC 0-0-1 2 points

LINEUPS

NEW YORK RED BULLS - Ryan Meara; Dylan Nealis, Sean Nealis (C), Noah Eile (Andrés Reyes 89'), Kyle Duncan; Dennis Gjengaar (Dante Vanzeir 62'), Ronald Donkor (Cory Burke 89'), Daniel Edelman, Wikelman Carmona; Julian Hall (Elias Manoel 62'), Lewis Morgan

Substitutes Not Used: Carlos Coronel, Dallas Odle, Omar Valencia, Steven Sserwadda

TORONTO FC - Sean Johnson; Richie Laryea, Kevin Long, Nicksoen Gomis (Sigurd Rosted 75'), Raoul Petretta (Shane O'Neill 59'); Federico Bernardeschi (Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty 75'), Jonathan Osorio (C), Deybi Flores (Matty Longstaff 61'), Derrick Etienne Jr.; Prince Owusu (Kosi Thompson 62'), Lorenzo Insigne

Substitutes Not Used: Greg Ranjitsingh, Luka Gavran, Aimé Mabika, Kobe Franklin

