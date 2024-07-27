Leagues Cup: New York Red Bulls (0) - Toronto FC (0) Postgame Summary
July 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC News Release
Toronto FC earn the extra point after winning the penalty shootout by a score of 5-4
PENALTY SHOOTOUT SUMMARY
TOR - Lorenzo Insigne - miss (0:0)
RBNY - Lewis Morgan - goal (0:1)
TOR - Matty Longstaff - goal (1:1)
RBNY - Dante Vanzeir - goal (1:2)
TOR - Kosi Thompson - goal (2:2)
RBNY - Wikelman Carmona - goal (2:3)
TOR - Derrick Etienne Jr. - goal (3:3)
RBNY - Elias Manoel - goal (3:4)
TOR - Jonathan Osorio - goal (4:4)
RBNY - Cory Burke - miss (4:4)
TOR - Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty - miss (4:4)
RBNY - Daniel Edelman - miss (4:4)
TOR - Shane O'Neill - goal (5:4)
RBNY - Andrés Reyes - miss (5:4)
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
TOR - Nicksoen Gomis 25' (caution)
LEAGUES CUP RECORDS (W-L-T)
New York Red Bulls 0-0-1 1 point
Toronto FC 0-0-1 2 points
LINEUPS
NEW YORK RED BULLS - Ryan Meara; Dylan Nealis, Sean Nealis (C), Noah Eile (Andrés Reyes 89'), Kyle Duncan; Dennis Gjengaar (Dante Vanzeir 62'), Ronald Donkor (Cory Burke 89'), Daniel Edelman, Wikelman Carmona; Julian Hall (Elias Manoel 62'), Lewis Morgan
Substitutes Not Used: Carlos Coronel, Dallas Odle, Omar Valencia, Steven Sserwadda
TORONTO FC - Sean Johnson; Richie Laryea, Kevin Long, Nicksoen Gomis (Sigurd Rosted 75'), Raoul Petretta (Shane O'Neill 59'); Federico Bernardeschi (Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty 75'), Jonathan Osorio (C), Deybi Flores (Matty Longstaff 61'), Derrick Etienne Jr.; Prince Owusu (Kosi Thompson 62'), Lorenzo Insigne
Substitutes Not Used: Greg Ranjitsingh, Luka Gavran, Aimé Mabika, Kobe Franklin
