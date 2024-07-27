Union Shut out Charlotte FC in Leagues Cup Opener

July 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union hosted Charlotte FC in their first 2024 Leagues Cup game on Saturday night, winning 1-0. Forward Tai Baribo netted his first career Leagues Cup goal in the 33rd minute. The Union dominated with nine shots to Charlotte's six, while goalkeeper Andre Blake secured his second career Leagues Cup clean sheet by preventing any shots on target.

The Union continue Leagues Cup play when they host Liga MX side Cruz Azul on Sunday, August 4 (8:00 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union 1 - Charlotte FC 0

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Saturday, July 27, 2024

REF: Marco Ortiz

AR1: Christian Espinosa

AR2: Jorge Sanchez

4TH: Daniel Quintero

VAR: Diana Stephanía Pérez Borja

Weather: 80 degrees and cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Tai Baribo 33'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - José Martinez (caution) 1'

CLT - Tyger Smalls (caution) 60'

PHI - Dániel Gazdag (caution) 68'

PHI - Alejandro Bedoya (caution) 75'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Olivier Mbaizo, Jack Eliott, Jakob Glesnes, José Martinez; Quinn Sullivan, Alejandro Bedoya (Jesús Bueno 80'), Dániel Gazdag; Tai Baribo, Samuel Adeniran (Mikael Uhre 67').

Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick, Oliver Semmle; Damion Lowe, Jeremy Rafanello, Chris Donovan, CJ Olney Jr., Frankie Westfield.

Charlotte FC: Kristijan Kahlina; João Pedro (Jere Uronen 80'), Andrew Privett, Adilson Malanda, Nathan Byrne; Ashley Westwood, Brandt Bronico, Iuri Tavares (Tyger Smalls 56'), Ben Bender (Karol Swiderski 56'), Kerwin Vargas (Brandon Cambridge 80'); Patrick Agyemang (Nikola Petkovic 80').

Substitutes not used: David Bingham, George Marks; Jaylin Lindsey, Jahlane Forbes, Bill Tuiloma; Brecht Dejaegere.

TEAM NOTES

Forward Samuel Adeniran made his first appearance in the Starting XI for the Union against Charlotte FC.

Forward Tai Baribo netted his first career Leagues Cup goal.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake recorded his second career Leagues Cup clean sheet.

