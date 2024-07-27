FC Cincinnati Announce Partnership with La Mega Cincinnati 97.7 FM as Official Spanish Broadcast Radio Station

July 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati today announced its partnership with La Mega Cincinnati 97.7 FM as the official Spanish broadcast radio station for the club. This exciting collaboration will begin with La Mega Cincinnati 97.7 FM broadcasting FCC's first Leagues Cup match on August 1, when FC Cincinnati face Club Querétaro.

La Mega Cincinnati 97.7 FM offers dynamic Spanish programming that focuses on serving the Hispanic community in the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region. This partnership will include live broadcasts of all FC Cincinnati home matches, offering Spanish-speaking fans in-depth coverage, expert commentary and exclusive interviews throughout the season. This partnership underscores FC Cincinnati's dedication to engaging and growing its diverse fanbase.

"We are pleased to partner with La Mega Cincinnati 97.7 FM to deliver FC Cincinnati matches to our Spanish-speaking community," said Jeff Berding, President & Co-CEO, FC Cincinnati. "This collaboration will provide increased connection with our Hispanic community and fans, bringing them closer to all the action."

"Becoming the official Spanish broadcast partner of FC Cincinnati is a tremendous honor," said Karla Boldery, General Manager, La Mega Cincinnati 97.7 FM. "We are excited to bring the passion and excitement of FC Cincinnati matches to our listeners and look forward to a successful partnership."

Fans in the U.S. and Canada watching games on Apple TV MLS Season Pass will have the option to select the radio broadcast audio on the Apple TV app where available.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.