Sounders FC Opens Leagues Cup 2024 Action Home with 2-0 Win Over Minnesota

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC opened its Leagues Cup 2024 campaign on Friday evening with a 2-0 home win over Minnesota United FC on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. With the match tied 0-0 deep into the second half, Jordan Morris and Paul Rothrock each scored late goals, while Andrew Thomas recorded the shutout as the Rave Green jumped to the top of the West 6 group of this year's competition. Brian Schmetzer's side concludes its Group Stage play next Sunday, August 4 against Liga MX side Club Necaxa at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

Sounders FC leads the West 6 group of Leagues Cup 2024 with three points and a plus-two goal differential. Minnesota and Club Nexaca both have zero points. Nexaca, who has yet to play a match, faces Minnesota on Tuesday before its match against Seattle on Sunday.

Sounders FC is now 10-0-0 all-time against Minnesota at home in all competitions. Friday marked Seattle's second win over the Loons this season, following a 2-0 home result on June 15.

Jordan Morris and Paul Rothrock also scored both goals in Sounders FC's 2-0 win over Minnesota on June 15.

Morris now has 77 career goals for Sounders FC in all competitions, third in club history and two behind second-place Fredy Montero.

Rothrock scored his fourth goal in all competitions this season, giving him seven for Sounders FC dating back to last season.

Andrew Thomas started in goal for Seattle, his ninth appearance (eighth start) for the Rave Green this year in all competitions. He made four saves en route to his second clean sheet of the season.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2 - Minnesota United FC 0

Friday, July 26, 2024

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Joe Dickerson

Assistants: Logan Brown, Chris Elliott

Fourth Official: Lukasz Szpala

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

Attendance: 28,526

Weather: 72 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Jordan Morris (Paul Rothrock) 87'

SEA - Paul Rothrock (Jordan Morris) 90' + 4'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

MIN - Carlos Harvey (caution) 41'

SEA - Nouhou (caution) 43'

MIN - Hassani Dotson (ejection) 65'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Alex Roldan (Danny Leyva 76'), Jonathan Bell, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou (Reed Baker-Whiting 70'); João Paulo (Paul Rothrock 57'), Obed Vargas; Cristian Roldan - Captain, Albert Rusnák, Pedro de la Vega (Raúl Ruidíaz 56') (Léo Chú 70'); Jordan Morris

Substitutes not used: Stefan Frei, Jacob Castro, Nathan, Sota Kitahara, Dylan Teves, Danny Musovski

Total shots: 21

Shots on goal: 11

Fouls: 9

Offside: 4

Corner-kicks: 13

Saves: 4

Minnesota United FC - Dayne St. Clair; Joseph Rosales, Hugo Bacharach (Morris Duggan 46'), Miguel Tapias, Carlos Harvey, Loïc Mesanvi (Devin Padelford 59'); Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Alejandro Bran (Moses Nyeman 81'), Hassani Dotson, Franco Fragapane (Samuel Shashoua 59'); Teemu Pukki (Tani Oluwaseyi 59')

Substitutes not used: Zarek Valentin, Alec Smir, Jordan Adebayo-Smith

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 13

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 9

- SOUNDERS FC -

