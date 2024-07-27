Philadelphia Union Agree to Permanent Transfer of Richard Odada
July 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union today announced they have agreed to the permanent transfer of midfielder Richard Odada to Scottish side Dundee United F.C. Appearing in eight Union II matches, the Kenyan international first came to Philadelphia in August 2022 from the Serbian SuperLiga where he played for Red Star Belgrade, before going on loan to Danish side Aalborg BK on August 23, 2023.
