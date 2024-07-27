Crew Triumph With 4-1 Victory Over Aston Villa Football Club

July 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - The Crew won 4-1 against English Premier League side Aston Villa Football Club in tonight's Leagues Cup Showcase at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

With tonight's result, the Black & Gold improved their all-time record against international clubs outside of league and tournament play to 14-6-3.

Forward Cucho Hernández recorded a hat trick for Columbus, scoring in the 14th, 39th and 45th minute of the match.

Forward Diego Rossi provided the assist to Hernández's second goal.

Midfielder Darlington Nagbe provided the assist on Cucho's third goal of the match.

Midfielder Dylan Chambost made his unofficial Crew debut, entering the match after halftime.

Chambost registered a goal in the 52nd minute to cap the match's scoring.

Crew Academy Midfielder Owen Presthus entered the match at the 79th minute, marking his unofficial First Team debut.

Tonight's attendance at Lower.com Field was 20,218.

The Black & Gold will play their Round of 32 match of the Leagues Cup on Friday, Aug. 9, when they will host the second-place finisher in Group West 4 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio [7:30 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Grande 102.5 FM / La Grande app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. TBD

Leagues Cup Round of 32

Friday, Aug. 9 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Lower.com Field

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)

Tickets: www.columbuscrew.com/tickets

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.