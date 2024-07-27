Minnesota United Signs Striker Kelvin Yeboah as Designated Player

July 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has signed Ghanaian-Italian striker Kelvin Yeboah to a three-and-a-half-year Designated Player contract, with a club option for 2028. Yeboah will join the Loons and occupy an international roster spot pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC.

"The most important thing is always the project, from the soccer staff to my teammates all the way up to ownership and I loved the way the team and the club has been presented to me. Everyone here has ambitions to win and that's what I want to be a part of," said MNUFC forward Kelvin Yeboah. "I will bring a mentality to never give up and always give my best. Fans will see me on the field playing with passion and screaming and giving my all. My mentality, mixed with my speed, strength and technical ability will help me succeed here in Minnesota. My goal is to influence the game as much as possible, the team as much as possible and give my all to my teammates, coaches and the fans."

"Kelvin is an exciting young player that already has vast playing experience amongst some of the best soccer players across the globe along with world-class clubs," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer Khaled El-Ahmad. "Minnesota welcomes Kelvin, and I look forward to seeing the impact he can make within our club."

Yeboah, a 24-year-old striker, joins Minnesota United from Genoa CFC of Italy's Serie A. The Ghanaian-Italian was most recently on loan to Belgian club Standard Liège since February of 2024, finishing out the season with 14 game appearances and six goals across all competitions.

Prior to his loan at Standard Liège, Yeboah had two other loan spells: First with FC Augsburg in 2023 before playing for Montpellier HSC from 2023-2024. Before becoming a member of Genoa's squad, Yeboah made 45 game appearances and scored 20 goals across all competitions for SK Sturm Graz in Austria from 2021-2022.

Internationally, Yeboah represented Italy at the youth level, where he made his international debut in 2021 with the Italy U21 side. Yeboah made four game appearances with the Italy U21 team during UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers.

Transaction: Minnesota United signs Kelvin Yeboah to a three-and-a-half-year Designated Player contract, with a club option for 2028. Yeboah will join the Loons and occupy an international roster spot pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC.

VITALS

Kelvin Yeboah

Position: Striker

Height: 6'0"

Date of Birth: 5/6/2000 (24 years old)

Birthplace: Accra, Ghana

Citizenship: Italy

Previous Club: Genoa CFC

