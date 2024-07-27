Houston Dynamo FC Fall 1-0 to Atlas FC in Opening Leagues Cup Match

July 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC fell 1-0 to LIGA MX side Atlas FC in their opening Leagues Cup Group Stage match at Shell Energy Stadium tonight.

Forward Lawrence Ennali made his Dynamo debut in the 65th minute after signing with Houston earlier this month from Górnik Zabrze in Poland. Additionally, forward Ezequiel Ponce made his home debut after making his Dynamo debut in Vancouver last week.

Atlas scored the only goal of the match in the 83rd minute when Jose Lozano curled a shot inside the top corner of the far post out of the reach of goalkeeper Steve Clark.

Midfielder Coco Carrasquilla had the first dangerous chance of the night in the second minute when he brought a ball down and fired a quick shot from the edge of the box, forcing a diving block by goalkeeper Camilo Vargas.

Clark was called into action in the seventh minute when Jhon Murillo found himself in space in the right side of the box, but the veteran goalkeeper made himself big enough to block the shot and keep the match scoreless. Clark ended with six saves of the night.

Clark stepped up again in the 21st minute when Jeremy Marquez fired a shot after collecting a free kick rebound, but the goalkeeper went down to the left to smother the danger.

Clark made another block in the 45th minute to stop Atlas capitalizing on a break, and moments later he dove down to the near post to corral a second chance ball.

Forward Amine Bassi took his chances from outside of the box in the 46th minute to start the second half to force a diving save by Vargas, who tipped the ball behind the goal.

Defender Micael almost managed an equalizer in the 88th minute, when captain Héctor Herrera's corner kick delivery found the Brazilian's head, forcing a quick reaction block from Vargas.

Houston wraps up Group Stage play on Monday, Aug. 5, hosting MLS side Real Salt Lake at Shell Energy Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.