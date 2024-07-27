Inter Miami CF Kicks off Title-Defending Leagues Cup Campaign with 0-2 Win Over Club Puebla

July 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF earned a 0-2 win over Club Puebla in the team's first Leagues Cup 2024 matchup tonight at Chase Stadium. The team began its Leagues Cup title defense by defeating the LIGA MX side with goals by midfielder Matías Rojas and forward Luis Suárez.

Inter Miami took the field for the team's first Leagues Cup 2024 matchup with several changes to the starting XI from last weekend's win over Chicago Fire. CJ dos Santos started in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Sergio Busquets, David Martínez and Jordi Alba made up a back line of four; Federico Redondo, Yannick Bright and Rojas started in midfield; Robert Taylor and Julian Gressel flanked striker Suárez in attack.

Notably, with the start, defender Martínez made his Club debut following the midweek announcement of his signing, while goalkeeper dos Santos registered his second start this 2024 season, and his first at Chase Stadium.

Inter Miami began its Leagues Cup title-defending campaign on the front foot, with the team taking a lead early on in the ninth minute of play. Versatile winger Taylor found Rojas inside the left end of the box with a sublime grounded ball, with the Paraguayan international subsequently sending the ball to the back of the net with a fantastic finish. The goal was the fifth for Rojas across all competitions this season and his first this Leagues Cup 2024, while the assist was the fifth for Taylor across all competitions in 2024 just a day after the Club announced his contract extension until 2027 with an option for 2027.

The remainder of the first half saw a persistent Inter Miami in attack in search of the second goal. Despite several attempts for the hosts throughout the first half, the match went into the break with Inter Miami's 0-1 lead intact.

The second half then presented an even matchup with both sides in search of scoring opportunities. It was Inter Miami, however, that would strike next to extend the team's lead through a sublime team play. In the 72nd minute, Gressel served an inch-perfect ball from the halfway line to leave Alba in space one on one against Pueblás keeper on the left end of the pitch right outside the box. The Spanish left back then assisted Suárez on the right side of the box for the striker to finish into an empty net and give Inter Miami a 0-2 lead. The goal was the 15th for Suárez this campaign, the most for a Club player this season, while the assist was the ninth for Alba this season.

The scoreline then remained unmoved throughout the final minutes and Inter Miami was victorious in the team's first Leagues Cup 2024 group stage fixture.

Up next, Inter Miami will close out Leagues Cup 2024 group stage by traveling to Houston next Saturday, Aug. 3, to take on LIGA MX's Tigres UANL at NRG Stadium at 8 p.m. ET.

Scoring Summary:

MIA - Matías Rojas (Robert Taylor) 9', Luis Suárez (Jordi Alba) 72'

Misconduct Summary:

PUE - Kevin Velasco (Yellow Card 51'), Lucas Cavallini (Yellow Card 89')

MIA - Luis Suárez (Yellow Card 49'), Marcelo Weigandt (Yellow Card 83'), Leo Afonso (Yellow Card 90'+2')

Lineups / Substitutions:

Club Puebla FC - GK Miguel Jiménez; D Gustavo Ferrareis (Luis Garcia 76'), Emanuel Gularte, Efraín Orona, Jorge Rodríguez (Bryan Angulo 76'); M Diego de Buen, Kevin Velasco (Daniel Álvarez 66'), Raúl Castillo (Lucas Cavallini 66'), Alberto Herrera, Jair González; F Santiago Ormeño (Rafael Durán 75')

Unused Substitutes - GK Juan Gómez, Sebastián Olmedo, Jesús Rodríguez; D Patrick Villa; M Pablo González, Ángel Robles, Facundo Waller

Inter Miami CF - GK CJ dos Santos; D Marcelo Weigandt, Sergio Busquets ©, David Martínez, Jordi Alba (Noah Allen 90'); Federico Redondo (David Ruiz 75'), Yannick Bright, Matías Rojas (Ian Fray 85'); F Julian Gressel, Luis Suárez (Leonardo Campana 85'), Robert Taylor (Leo Afonso 74')

Unused Substitutes - GK Drake Callender, Cole Jensen; D Franco Negri, Ryan Sailor; M Pep Casas, Lawson Sunderland

Details of the Game:

Date: July 27, 2024

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stadium: Chase Stadium

Attendance: 16,490

Stats:

Possession:

PUE - 41%

MIA - 59%

Shots:

PUE - 13

MIA - 16

Saves:

PUE - 6

MIA - 2

Corners:

PUE - 6

MIA - 3

Fouls:

PUE - 18

MIA - 18

