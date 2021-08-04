Rush Nominated for Six League Awards
August 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(Rapid City, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced, in conjunction with the ECHL, that the organization has been named a nominee in six categories for the ECHL League Awards.
The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in eight categories for their accomplishments during the 2020-21 Season. The ECHL will present the 2020-21 Awards at the 2021 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on August 16 and 17.
The Rush organization is a finalist for Marketing Team of the Year, Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year (Rodeo Hat Trick Package), and Theme Night of the Year (Rodeo Night). Former Rush Sr. Director of Communications/Broadcaster is a finalist for PR/Broadcaster of the Year. Aaron Foss is a finalist for Sales Professional of the year, while Kyle Thompson is a finalist for Sales Rookie of the Year.
Marketing Team of the Year
RAPID CITY RUSH
Florida Everblades
Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Jacksonville Icemen
South Carolina Stingrays
Most Creative Ticket Package of Year
RAPID CITY RUSH
Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Indy Fuel
Jacksonville Icemen
South Carolina Stingrays
Theme Night of the Year
RAPID CITY RUSH
Florida Everblades
Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Jacksonville Icemen
South Carolina Stingrays
PR/Broadcaster of the Year
MARK BINETTI, RAPID CITY
DJ Abisalih, Wheeling
Shane Albahrani, Fort Wayne
Jared Shafran, South Carolina
Andrew Smith, Indy
Sales Professional of the Year
AARON FOSS, RAPID CITY
Trent Blair, Jacksonville
Calvin Isaac, Florida
Ben Pulley, Indy
Kevin Schildt, South Carolina
Sales Rookie of the Year
KYLE THOMPSON, RAPID CITY
Luke Hamilton, Tulsa
Mario Picciotto, South Carolina
Hanna Tyree, Greenville
