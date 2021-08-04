Rush Nominated for Six League Awards

August 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(Rapid City, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced, in conjunction with the ECHL, that the organization has been named a nominee in six categories for the ECHL League Awards.

The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in eight categories for their accomplishments during the 2020-21 Season. The ECHL will present the 2020-21 Awards at the 2021 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on August 16 and 17.

The Rush organization is a finalist for Marketing Team of the Year, Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year (Rodeo Hat Trick Package), and Theme Night of the Year (Rodeo Night). Former Rush Sr. Director of Communications/Broadcaster is a finalist for PR/Broadcaster of the Year. Aaron Foss is a finalist for Sales Professional of the year, while Kyle Thompson is a finalist for Sales Rookie of the Year.

Marketing Team of the Year

RAPID CITY RUSH

Florida Everblades

Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Jacksonville Icemen

South Carolina Stingrays

Most Creative Ticket Package of Year

RAPID CITY RUSH

Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Indy Fuel

Jacksonville Icemen

South Carolina Stingrays

Theme Night of the Year

RAPID CITY RUSH

Florida Everblades

Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Jacksonville Icemen

South Carolina Stingrays

PR/Broadcaster of the Year

MARK BINETTI, RAPID CITY

DJ Abisalih, Wheeling

Shane Albahrani, Fort Wayne

Jared Shafran, South Carolina

Andrew Smith, Indy

Sales Professional of the Year

AARON FOSS, RAPID CITY

Trent Blair, Jacksonville

Calvin Isaac, Florida

Ben Pulley, Indy

Kevin Schildt, South Carolina

Sales Rookie of the Year

KYLE THOMPSON, RAPID CITY

Luke Hamilton, Tulsa

Mario Picciotto, South Carolina

Hanna Tyree, Greenville

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.