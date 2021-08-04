Marcus Vela to Return to the Walleye

(Toledo, OH) - Forward Marcus Vela has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2021-22 season.

Vela skated for the Walleye during the 2019-20 campaign, appearing in 49 games with 25 points (12G, 13A) and 31 penalty minutes. That included his first professional hat trick, which he collected on November 30, 2019 at Reading. The 24-year-old played for Florida this past year, appearing in 29 contests with five goals, four assists and 27 penalty minutes. The former seventh round draft choice of the San Jose Sharks in 2015 helped the Everblades finish the regular season with the league's best record.

"Marcus brings versatility to our team.Â He has the ability to play up and down the lineup, both center and wing as well.Â Marcus adds value off the ice with his preparation and willingness to get better each day.Â He gained valuable experience playing last season in Florida and we look forward to working with him again." Head Coach Dan Watson

Prior to turning professional, Vela spent four years at the University of New Hampshire where he was team captain in the 2018-19 season. In total, the Burnaby, BC native skated in 135 games for the Wildcats with 24 goals, 34 assists, 58 points and 112 penalty minutes. He set a college-best with 18 points (6G, 12A) as a senior in the 2018-19 season.

