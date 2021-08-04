Thunder Brings Back Defenseman Cam Clarke

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the re-signing of defenseman Cam Clarke.

Clarke, 25, enters his second full season as a pro. A native of Tecumseh, Michigan, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound blueliner joined the Thunder at the tail end of the 2019-20 season. He recorded 23 points (4g, 19a) in 71 games this past year and added two assists in five playoff games.

Prior to turning pro, he completed a four-year career at Ferris State University. In 126 career games with the Bulldogs, Clarke recorded 33 points (3g, 30a) and was named to the WCHA All-Academic Team in 2017-18.

Clarke is a former fifth round draft pick (#136 overall) of the Boston Bruins in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

He played one season of junior hockey for the North American Hockey League's Lone Star Brahmas, where he registered 50 points (9g, 41) in 59 games. He was named NAHL Defenseman of the Year at the conclusion of the 2015-16 campaign.

The Thunder will open their home schedule on Friday, October 29 against the Utah Grizzlies and close home-opening weekend on Saturday, October 30 as the Wheeling Nailers make their first-ever trip to the Air Capital.

