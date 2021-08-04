Grizzlies Sign Mason Mannek for 2021-2022 Season

August 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed Herriman, Utah native Mason Mannek for the 2021-2022 season.

Mannek played in 9 regular season games for the Grizzlies in the 2020-21 season. He made his professional debut on May 19, 2021 vs Allen, where he had 1 assist. Mannek ended the season with 2 assists.

The 21 year old forward played with the WHL's Portland Winterhawks from 2018-2021, where he scored 43 goals and 51 assists. Mannek scored 10 or more goals in all 4 seasons with Portland and had a positive plus-minus rating in all 4 years. Mannek graduated from Herriman High School in 2018.

Single game tickets for the 2021-22 season go on sale this Friday, August 6. To purchase single game tickets go to utahgrizzlies.com or call (801) 988-8000. The Grizzlies 5 game pack ensures tickets to the 5 biggest Saturday home games of the upcoming season. The home opener is on October 23, 2021 vs Idaho.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.