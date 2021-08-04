Grizzlies Sign Mason Mannek for 2021-2022 Season
August 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed Herriman, Utah native Mason Mannek for the 2021-2022 season.
Mannek played in 9 regular season games for the Grizzlies in the 2020-21 season. He made his professional debut on May 19, 2021 vs Allen, where he had 1 assist. Mannek ended the season with 2 assists.
The 21 year old forward played with the WHL's Portland Winterhawks from 2018-2021, where he scored 43 goals and 51 assists. Mannek scored 10 or more goals in all 4 seasons with Portland and had a positive plus-minus rating in all 4 years. Mannek graduated from Herriman High School in 2018.
Single game tickets for the 2021-22 season go on sale this Friday, August 6. To purchase single game tickets go to utahgrizzlies.com or call (801) 988-8000. The Grizzlies 5 game pack ensures tickets to the 5 biggest Saturday home games of the upcoming season. The home opener is on October 23, 2021 vs Idaho.
