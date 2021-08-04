Allen Americans Red Lamp Foundation Charts New Course for 2021-22 Season

ALLEN, TX - The four-time champion Allen AMERICANS Professional Hockey Club today announced the launch of its 501(c)(3) philanthropic organization, the Red Lamp Foundation, based on the iconic red-flashing lamps that are a staple of AMERICANS Hockey game nights as fans bring them to home matchups. The tradition is to display them after the AMERICANS score a goal, and at other times such as when the team takes the ice at the start of each home game.

The Red Lamp Foundation's mission in Allen, and North Texas more broadly, is to support communities through the love of hockey, teamwork, and a spirit of sportsmanship. Throughout the year, it will provide a variety of support including financial contributions to charitable organizations, gifts in-kind, and volunteerism. This month, the foundation is focused on supporting local school districts as they prepare for the new school year and welcome back thousands of students.

"We're excited to join a thriving community of non-profit organizations here in North Texas through our Red Lamp Foundation," said Team President and Governor Mike Waddell. "Our goal is to focus our philanthropic efforts and potential beneficiaries who share our love of hockey, teamwork, and sportsmanship. We're a year-round brand that is motivated to continue making a difference in Allen and in the lives of others."

Ana Gonzalez will lead dual day-to-day roles, including Assistant Director of the Red Lamp Foundation. This will be Gonzalez's second tour with the AMERICANS, having also worked with the club in its first season. She rejoined in April 2021, having previously worked for the Allen/Fairview Chamber of Commerce and Volunteer McKinney. "We are fortunate to be a part of a community that is always looking for compassionate and innovative ways to support one another," Gonzalez said. "The Red Lamp Foundation is excited to grow and to serve North Texas in as many ways as we can. It's a win both on and off the ice."

There are a variety of ways to partner with the AMERICANS & the Red Lamp Foundation.

Non-profit Awareness Nights + 50/50 Raffle: Go full strength with fundraising! Align your non-profit, your mission, and your spirit with one of our games and walk away a winner. The Red Lamp Foundation holds nightly 50/50 raffles at all home games, with half of the nightly pot will go to the fan with the winning ticket. 25% will go to your nonprofit and the remaining 25% will go to the Red Lamp Foundation, which ultimately brings it back into the community.

Pass the Puck Ticket Donation Program: A Season Ticket Member perk! If you cannot make a game, donate your tickets to one of our RLF participating non-profits.

Student Athlete Programs: Local student sports programs and booster clubs are invited to watch the thrill of victory, the honor of sportsmanship, and the bond of teamwork at AMERICANS games. The Allen AMERICANS back our local student-athletes. Find out how your group can cheer the RED during the upcoming 2021-22 season.

Biscuit and Player Appearances: Whether supporting your nonprofit event or participating in our "READ WITH THE RED" student reading program, Biscuit and our players celebrate our community both on and off the ice.

Women's Empowerment Wednesdays: Icing isn't just for cupcakes! Ladies, this is your time to shine. Join us for hockey, networking, and drink specials. In addition, there will be opportunities to donate to local nonprofits on these special nights - it's a hat trick in the world of giving back! Keep an eye out for the popular "HOCKEY N' HEELS" Whether you are new to hockey or a die-hard fan, this event is a perfect girls' night out!

Skating for Seniors: The AMERICANS are pleased to partner with local senior communities to bring the excitement of hockey to this vibrant population. Whether the players visit a community to engage with residents or our seniors attend a game to visit our athletes, this program goes to show that hockey has no age limit!

For more information about the Red Lamp Foundation, visit their website or call (972) 912-1017. Follow the foundation on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

