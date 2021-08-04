Swamp Rabbits Re-Sign Captain Haddad for the 2021-22 Season

August 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced that veteran forward and captain Joey Haddad has re-signed with the team ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Haddad, a six-year, ECHL veteran, returns to the Swamp Rabbits after a 2020-21 campaign that saw the centerman amass 37 points on 14 goals and 23 assists in 62 regular season games.

"I am very happy to be a Swamp Rabbit again this season," said Haddad. "It's exciting to think about what this organization accomplished last year on and off the ice under difficult circumstances and how that momentum will transfer over into this season. It's an honor to be returning as captain, and I'm looking forward to getting back in front of our amazing fans."

The 6-foot-2-inch, 200-pound forward helped Greenville push deep into the postseason, tallying a pair of goals and assists in his first playoffs since returning to North America after a six-year tenure with the Cardiff Devils of the Elite Ice Hockey League in the United Kingdom.

"It's great to have our captain back for the 2021-2022 season," said Swamp Rabbits Head Coach Andrew Lord. "Joey had a huge impact on our team both on and off the ice last year. On the ice, he is a big-bodied, power forward who can play in all situations, is hard to play against, and can contribute offensively. Off the ice, he brings our team together, mentoring young players and being great in the community. This is such an important piece for our roster, and we could not be more excited to have him back."

The 32-year old, Nova Scotia native will look to lead the Swamp Rabbits to a second consecutive playoff appearance after a 2020-21 season that saw the team produce a record of 38-19-12-3 and come two-wins shy of a trip to the Kelly Cup Finals.

Swamp Rabbits Season Tickets are on sale now! For more information or to secure your seats today call 864-674-PUCK (7825) or email INFO@SwampRabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.